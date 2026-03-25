The Federal Government announced plans to involve youths, retired soldiers and civilians in nationwide demining operations to tackle IED threats

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said the initiative would promote skill transfer, community trust and sustainable mine clearance

International partners pledged continued support as Nigeria expanded civilian participation in humanitarian demining efforts

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to widen the country’s demining strategy by bringing youths, retired soldiers and other civilians into operations aimed at reducing the danger posed by improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday, March 24, in Abuja by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, at the National Mine Action Stakeholders Workshop, Punch reported.

FG announced plans to involve youths and retired soldiers in demining operations. Photo: HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

He said the approach was designed to reinforce existing security efforts, especially in areas affected by insurgency and post conflict contamination.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwah, the minister explained that civilian demining teams would include retired combat engineers, security veterans, medical personnel and trained youths.

The teams are expected to work closely with communities exposed to explosive hazards.

Civilian demining model explained

According to the minister, the proposed structure allows experienced military professionals to transfer critical skills to younger trainees while strengthening community confidence in clearance efforts.

“I am pleased to note that NMAC is set to commence demining operations using trained teams drawn from the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Force, with support from the international partners,” he said.

“Plans are also underway to establish civilian demining teams, comprising retired military personnel, other security veterans and civilians, including youths and medical professionals. This model offers a practical scenario for knowledge transfer.”

Musa added that pairing retired combat engineers with young civilians would help preserve technical expertise and ensure long-term sustainability of mine action capacity across the country.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said the initiative would promote skill transfer. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

Rising humanitarian and security risks

The defence minister warned that improvised mines and explosive devices remain a major humanitarian threat, noting that non-state actors continue to deploy them in conflict-affected zones even after fighting has reduced.

“In several communities in the North-East, farmland that once sustained families are now abandoned because they are suspected to be contaminated. A farmer who simply wishes to cultivate his land may end up triggering an explosive device,” he said.

He noted that fear of hidden explosives has forced many farmers and families to leave productive land unused, exposing children and civilians to daily risks.

Musa said Nigeria’s commitment to the Ottawa Convention led to the creation of the National Mine Action Centre, which now coordinates humanitarian demining and accredits operators.

In a goodwill message, Edwin Faigmane of the United Nations Mine Action Service reaffirmed international backing for Nigeria’s efforts.

“Right now, we have trained enough officers with search teams and disposal units from the civil defence and the police. Once the equipment arrives, we can hopefully start operations,” he said.

The government believes the expanded model will strengthen mine clearance, victim support and risk education nationwide.

Nigerian military kills top terror commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

Source: Legit.ng