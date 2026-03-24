A powerful Middle East leader had reportedly urged Donald Trump to sustain military operations against Iran, calling it a strategic opportunity to reshape the region

Donald Trump had claimed Iran experienced a leadership shift after prolonged conflict, as insiders pointed to calls for fundamental political change

Ursula von der Leyen had warned of a worsening energy crisis and pushed for renewed diplomacy amid escalating tensions

Reports have emerged that Mohammed bin Salman has been encouraging Donald Trump to sustain military operations against Iran, describing the situation as a rare strategic moment to reshape the Middle East.

The Saudi leader has held a series of discussions with Trump over the past week, urging him to maintain pressure on Tehran and pursue broader geopolitical objectives in the region.

Mohammed bin Salman is pressing Donald Trump to continue the military campaign against Iran

Source: Getty Images

Calls for regime change raise stakes

Individuals familiar with the conversations said the crown prince believes Iran represents a long-term threat to Gulf nations, arguing that the challenge can only be addressed through fundamental political change, Daily Mail reported.

He reportedly described the situation as an “historic opportunity” to transform the balance of power in the Middle East.

However, Saudi officials have rejected suggestions that Riyadh is actively pushing for an escalation of the conflict, distancing the government from the claims.

Trump claims shift in Iran’s leadership

The development comes as Trump told US media outlets that Tehran had already experienced “regime change” following weeks of sustained conflict, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking officials, including former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Identity of Powerful Figure Allegedly Pushing Trump to Escalate Iran War Revealed

Source: Getty Images

The ongoing crisis has heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation, with global attention fixed on the evolving military and political situation.

Global concerns grow over energy crisis

As tensions intensify, countries worldwide are warning of a worsening fuel crisis triggered by the conflict. The situation has been described as “critical”, with emergency measures being introduced to stabilise energy supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for renewed diplomatic engagement, urging negotiations with Iran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Rising tensions reshape regional dynamics

The war has further strained relations across the Middle East, with fears of prolonged instability and economic disruption. Analysts say the involvement of key regional actors could significantly influence the direction and duration of the conflict.

While diplomatic channels remain under pressure, the unfolding developments suggest that decisions taken in the coming days may have lasting consequences for global security and energy markets.

Trump sends drone to Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States has deployed multiple MQ-9 drones and 200 troops to Nigeria to provide training and intelligence support to the country’s military, which is battling Islamist militants across the north, US and Nigerian officials told Reuters.

Officials stressed that the US troops are not embedded with Nigerian frontline units and that the drones are strictly used for intelligence gathering, not airstrikes.

The move follows US airstrikes targeting militants in northwest Nigeria in late 2025 and signals Washington’s renewed engagement against Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked insurgencies spreading across West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng