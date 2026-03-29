Iranian hackers claim to have breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal emails, releasing photos and messages

The Handala Hack Team, believed by some to be linked to Iranian cyber units, has taken responsibility

US officials confirm the leak is authentic, stressing the information is historical and not government-related

Iranian hackers claim to have accessed the personal emails of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing photos and messages they say were uncovered.

A justice department official has reportedly confirmed that Patel’s emails were broken into, with the published material appearing authentic.

Iranian hackers leak FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal emails in major cyber attack. Photo credit: Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Handala hack team involvement

Accordign to the Sky, the hacker group known as the Handala Hack Team announced on their website that Patel, a Donald Trump ally, “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked ⁠victims.”

The group identifies itself as pro-Palestinian, though some experts believe it may be a front for Iranian government cyber-intelligence units.

FBI response

An FBI spokesperson stated:

“The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity. The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information.”

Content of the emails

The leaked emails span from 2010 to 2019, with metadata suggesting they were hacked before the current war began.

Most of the emails date between 2010 and 2012, with the most recent being a plane ticket receipt from 2022. The majority appear personal, including family messages, photos of Patel’s children, and details of a trip to Cuba.

Wider Cyber conflict

This incident is part of the broader US-Iran conflict, which extends beyond the Middle East. Iran’s close monitoring of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for 20 percent of the world’s crude oil supply, has already impacted the global economy. Cyberattacks have become another front in this struggle.

On March 11, Handala claimed responsibility for an attack on US medical device maker Stryker, causing widespread disruption. The group has previously published confidential information about Israeli officials, including addresses and phone numbers.

US response and rewards

The US State Department has offered rewards of up to $10 million for information on Iranian hackers who continue to pose threats. Meanwhile, the US has deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East as tensions rise.

American Central Command confirmed on March 27 that over 300 US troops have been wounded since the start of the war, known as ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said: “Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 303 US service members have been wounded. The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 273 troops have returned to duty.”

With both sides preparing for possible peace talks, the leak of Patel’s emails highlights the growing role of cyber warfare in international conflicts.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of even high-ranking officials to digital attacks, raising questions about security in an increasingly connected world.

FBI confirms Patel email leak as authentic but stresses no government data is involved. Photo credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US confirms Iran hackers breached FBI director’s emails

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran-linked hackers have claimed responsibility for breaching the personal inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel.

The group, known as Handala Hack Team, published photographs of Patel alongside documents online.

Source: Legit.ng