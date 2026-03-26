FIFA World Cup 26: Link and Requirements Needed To Enter Canada for Fans and Workers Emerge
- Canada outlined entry requirements for fans, players, media personnel, volunteers, and workers attending or working at FIFA World Cup 26™ matches
- Officials emphasised that fans did not need a FIFA Cup ticket to apply for a visitor visa or eTA and that having a ticket did not guarantee approval
- FIFA-invited volunteers and workers were exempted from work permits but were advised to flag their invitation and follow instructions in the invitation letter
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Canada has outlined the entry requirements for those planning to attend or work at FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, providing clarity for fans, players, media personnel, volunteers, and workers.
According to official guidance, your travel documents will depend on your citizenship, how you plan to travel, and the nature of your involvement with the event.
Fans enter as tourists
Fans intending to attend matches will enter Canada as tourists.
There is no special FIFA World Cup 26™ visa. Travellers may need either a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA).
Officials emphasised that
“You don’t need to have a FIFA Cup ticket to apply for a visitor visa or an eTA. Having a FIFA Cup event ticket doesn’t guarantee that your visa or eTA application will be approved.”
Players and match staff
FIFA players, team personnel, referees, and match officials are not required to obtain a work permit.
However, they may need a visitor visa or eTA, depending on their citizenship and travel plans.
Media and broadcast personnel
Media and broadcast staff covering the tournament do not require a work permit.
Similar to players, their entry documents depend on nationality and mode of travel, with a visitor visa or eTA often required.
FIFA-invited volunteers and workers
Those invited by FIFA to volunteer or work at official events are exempt from work permits. Officials advise applicants to flag their FIFA invitation in their application and follow instructions in the invitation letter.
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“You’ll know you’ve been invited if you’ve received information directly from FIFA,” the guidance states.
Other workers
Individuals not officially invited by FIFA but seeking to work at the event may require a work permit, depending on the type of work they will perform.
Canadian authorities urge prospective workers to apply early to avoid missing the event.
Travellers of all categories are encouraged to review requirements carefully and apply well in advance to ensure a smooth entry into Canada for FIFA World Cup 26™.
7 reasons your Canadian visa application got rejected
Previously, Legit.ng reported that applying for a visa to any country can be a herculean task, especially when it is a country like Canada, with thousands others also applying to go.
But what could be worse than going through all the troubles, only to have your application rejected? Many applicants find themselves confused after facing these denials, especially since the immigration officers are under no obligation to tell them specifically why their visa was denied.
Canada is a choice location for immigrants, students, and tourists, and according to the Vanguard, the Canadian immigration officers are always out to ensure that only genuinely qualified applications get approved.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944