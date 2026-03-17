US Secret Service officials announced the commencement of recruitment into the Uniformed Division and opened the application portal to eligible candidates

The agency stated that selected applicants could be fast-tracked through an invite-only hiring process to accelerate onboarding

Secret Service authorities disclosed that recruits could receive up to $75,000 in incentives while undergoing a rigorous selection and training process

The United States Secret Service has commenced recruitment into its Uniformed Division, with an application portal now open to eligible candidates.

The agency announced that interested applicants can begin the process immediately, with selected candidates potentially fast-tracked through an invite-only hiring event designed to shorten the recruitment timeline.

The US Secret Service begins recruitment into its Uniformed Division. Photo credit: Contribution/ Andrew Leyden

Source: Getty Images

How to Apply and Roles

To apply the US government directed interested applicants to apply via his link.

According to the Secret Service, the Uniformed Division is responsible for safeguarding high-profile government facilities and individuals under its protection.

“Our Uniformed Division’s mission is to protect facilities and venues secured for US Secret Service protectees,” the agency stated.

The division is legally mandated to provide physical security for key locations, including the White House Complex, the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, and the US Treasury Building, as well as foreign diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C., Punch reported.

Specialised units and duties outlined

The agency noted that officers in the division may be assigned to specialised teams such as counter-sniper units, emergency response teams and K-9 units.

Duties also include supporting presidential and vice-presidential movements, as well as providing protection for visiting heads of state.

“Throughout its history, the Uniformed Division has accomplished this mission through individuals who embody honour, integrity and a commitment to excellence,” the statement added.

Requirements and selection process

Applicants must be United States citizens, meet age and medical requirements, and successfully complete a multi-stage selection process.

This includes the Uniformed Division Entrance Examination, physical fitness assessments and background checks, as well as obtaining top-secret security clearance.

Candidates are also required to undergo intensive training, including programmes at federal law enforcement training facilities.

Incentives and career prospects

The US Secret Service disclosed that eligible recruits may receive a recruitment incentive of up to $75,000, subject to specific conditions and continued service agreements.

The US Secret Service invites applications for its Uniformed Division. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI

Source: Getty Images

It added that successful candidates would initially be appointed under a limited-term arrangement, with the possibility of conversion to a permanent role based on performance.

“Apply now and you could be eligible for an exclusive, invite-only hiring event that will get you on the job up to 120 days sooner,” the agency said.

The recruitment drive is part of efforts to expand the capacity of the Uniformed Division in response to evolving security demands.

US begins recruitment of special service agents

The United States Department of State has opened recruitment for Diplomatic Security (DS) Special Agents, inviting qualified applicants to apply for roles focused on protecting US personnel, property and sensitive information worldwide.

The recruitment drive covers Special Agents who serve both within the United States and at diplomatic and consular posts abroad, where they are responsible for managing security programmes, conducting investigations and responding to high-risk situations.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security said the role is critical to safeguarding US interests globally.

Source: Legit.ng