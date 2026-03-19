FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed a major road accident involving dozens of commuters along the Kugbo Furniture Market axis of the AYA–Nyanya route in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Mrs Felicia Kalu, said a total of 39 persons were involved in the crash, which occurred on Monday evening.

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Six vehicles involved in collision

According to the FRSC, the incident involved six vehicles, including two heavy-duty tippers, a commercial bus and several private cars.

Kalu disclosed that the crash happened at about 4:48 p.m., causing panic among road users and disrupting traffic along the busy corridor.

Rescue team responds within minutes

The agency said its rescue unit acted swiftly after receiving a distress call, arriving at the scene in record time to begin emergency operations.

“In a coordinated rescue effort, officers successfully extricated a trapped victim from one of the heavily damaged tippers and administered first aid before evacuating him to the National Hospital for further medical attention,” Kalu said.

Officials added that the prompt response helped prevent further casualties and ensured immediate care for victims.

Dozens injured in crash

The FRSC confirmed that more than 30 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during the accident, with some treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital.

Kalu noted that two male victims suffered injuries ranging from bruises to fractures, with one receiving urgent first aid before evacuation.

Emergency responders worked to secure the accident scene and manage traffic flow to avoid further incidents.

Kalu stated that FRSC personnel remained on ground to stabilise the situation and safeguard other road users.

Renewed concerns over Abuja road safety

The latest incident has renewed concerns about road safety along the AYA–Nyanya axis, a route known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and ensure vehicle roadworthiness to reduce the risk of crashes.

Source: Legit.ng