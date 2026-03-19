Troops of Operation HADIN KAI had foiled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori, neutralising over 80 insurgents during an intense overnight engagement

The Nigerian military had confirmed the killing of three high-profile terrorist commanders, dealing a significant blow to insurgent leadership and coordination in the area

Joint air operations, supported by allied air assets from Niger, had reinforced ground troops and forced fleeing attackers into disarray

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

Nigerian troops of Operation HADIN KAI during a counterterrorism operation. Photo: FB/HQNigerianarmy

Source: UGC

According to the Nigerian military in a post on its verified social media page, the assault targeted multiple fronts at the same time, with particular pressure on positions held by Bravo Company along the Duguri general area. Armed drones were also deployed by the attackers in an effort to overwhelm the defences.

Troops anticipated assault, held lines

According to Defence Headquarters, troops had anticipated the offensive after maintaining close surveillance of the area. Units prepared a layered response that combined defensive positioning with offensive counter manoeuvres.

Soldiers engaged the attackers with controlled fire and coordinated movements that disrupted the advance and forced the insurgents into retreat.

As the battle unfolded, the ground response was reinforced by air power from the Air Component of the operation.

Allied air assets from Niger also conducted rapid strike passes against fleeing fighters. Military officials said the joint air action increased pressure on the insurgents and prevented them from regrouping.

Operation HADIN KAI crushes a coordinated attack in the North East. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered, casualties limited

Following the engagement, troops conducted a sweep of the area and recovered a large cache of weapons and equipment.

Items recovered included dozens of assault rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, thousands of rounds of ammunition, improvised explosive devices, communication radios and components linked to armed drones used during the attack.

Despite the scale of the confrontation, the military reported minimal losses on its side. Four soldiers were wounded and received prompt medical attention.

Officials said further assessment of damage caused by air interdictions remains ongoing.

Senior insurgent commanders killed

The military confirmed that three high-profile terrorist commanders were among those killed during the fighting. The commanders were identified as Mallam Abdulrahman Gobara, Mallam Ba Yuram and Abou Ayyuba.

Several other known fighters were also eliminated, dealing what authorities described as a major blow to the operational leadership of insurgent groups in the axis.

Officials said the outcome of the operation contradicts claims by insurgent groups suggesting that military forces have lost control of key locations. Troops were said to remain firmly in charge of Mallam Fatori and the surrounding areas.

The military high command commended the soldiers for their conduct and urged them to sustain pressure on hostile elements. Residents were also advised to remain vigilant and rely on verified information as operations continue across the theatre.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng