The United States has announced a 10-million-dollar reward for information linked to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other senior officials

The offer had been issued through the Rewards for Justice Programme, citing alleged involvement of Iranian leaders in directing overseas militant activities

The move had come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following a leadership transition in Tehran

The United States has announced a reward of up to 10 million dollars for information linked to senior Iranian figures, including Iran’s newly installed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei pictured during a recent public appearance. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The offer, posted on US government official page, was unveiled on Friday, March 13, by the United States Department of State amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The reward was issued through the Rewards for Justice Programme, which said it was seeking intelligence on individuals it described as Iranian terrorist leaders.

Details of the offer were published in a poster shared on X, outlining the scope of those targeted.

Senior Iranian figures listed

According to the notice, the individuals named were accused of directing or overseeing operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States says plays a central role in planning and executing attacks beyond Iran’s borders.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the poster read.

Those listed include Esmail Khatib, Iran’s minister of intelligence, Ali Asghar Hejazi, a senior aide to the supreme leader, Yahya Rahim Safavi, a military adviser, and Eskandar Momeni, the interior minister. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council, was also named.

The banner further referenced several key offices without assigning names. These included the secretary of the Supreme Defence Council, the head of the supreme leader’s military office, the commander in chief of the IRGC, and an adviser to the supreme leader.

Tensions rise after leadership change

Officials said individuals who provide credible information could qualify for financial compensation and possible relocation. The announcement followed weeks of escalating strain between the United States and Iran after a change in leadership in Tehran.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of supreme leader on March 8 after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

His father was killed during the early phase of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and a US Israel coalition.

Putin congratulates Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran’s new supreme leader, signalling continuity in relations between Moscow and Tehran at a time of heightened regional tension.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Kremlin said Putin expressed confidence that the new leader would uphold the legacy of his father and guide Iran through difficult circumstances.

According to the statement, the Russian leader said Khamenei would continue his father’s work “with honour” and help unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials”.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Source: Legit.ng