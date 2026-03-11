China has warned that the United States’ growing use of artificial intelligence in its military could lead to a dangerous “Terminator”-style future

The Pentagon has cleared Elon Musk’s Grok system for classified use but blacklisted Anthropic after the company refused to allow its Claude AI model to be used for mass surveillance and autonomous warfare

The row highlights rising global concerns over the ethical risks of giving algorithms power over life-and-death decisions in modern conflict

China has cautioned the United States that the excessive use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military operations could push the world towards a “Terminator”-style dystopian future.

The warning came on March 11, with Beijing expressing concern over Washington’s growing reliance on AI-driven systems in defence.

China warns US military AI use risks a “Terminator”-style dystopia. Photo credit: Vincent Thian/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pentagon clears Elon Musk’s Grok system

The Pentagon has confirmed that Elon Musk’s Grok system has been approved for use in classified military settings. At the same time, it blacklisted Anthropic after the company refused to allow its Claude AI model to be deployed for mass surveillance and autonomous lethal warfare.

China’s defence ministry statement

Jiang Bin, spokesman for China’s defence ministry, criticised the US approach, saying:

“Such choices as the unrestricted application of AI by the military, using AI as a tool to violate the sovereignty of other nations, allowing AI to excessively affect war decisions, and giving algorithms the power to determine life and death, not only erode ethical restraints and accountability in wars, but also risk technological runaway.”

He added:

“A dystopia depicted in the American film ‘The Terminator’ could one day come true.”

The “Terminator” reference

Released in 1984 and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Terminator portrays a future where AI-controlled robots wage war against humans. China’s warning draws a direct parallel between Hollywood fiction and the potential risks of unchecked military AI use.

Pentagon’s row with Anthropic

The dispute with Anthropic escalated just days before the US military strike on Iran. Claude, Anthropic’s frontier AI model, is the Pentagon’s most widely deployed system on classified networks. However, Anthropic angered Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth by refusing to let its technology be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

Trump administration’s response

Following Anthropic’s refusal, President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to stop using the company’s technology. Hours later, Hegseth labelled Anthropic a “Supply-Chain Risk to National Security” and banned military contractors, suppliers, and partners from conducting any commercial activity with the firm. The Pentagon itself was given a six-month transition period to phase out Claude.

Anthropic resists mass surveillance as Pentagon blacklists Claude AI. Photo credit: Henry Nicholls/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

