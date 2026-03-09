High Court allows arraignment of EFAB Properties CEO Fabian Nwaora on forgery charges

Police allege Nwaora forged passport and company documents for fraudulent purposes

Trial date set for March 16 after defense confirms receipt of charges

FCT, Abuja - A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday approved the Inspector-General of Police’s request to arraign Chief Fabian Nwaora, Chief Executive Officer of EFAB Properties Limited, on forgery charges.

The court fixed March 16 for the defendant’s plea after his counsel, Mr. Ezekiel Egbo, confirmed that he had been served with a copy of the charge.

Alleged Forgery: Police file 7-count charge against Abuja estate developer Nwaora

Egbo told the court that his client received the charge around 3 p.m. last Friday, which explained his absence from the proceedings.

Following an application by police prosecutor Eba Favour, Justice Aliyu Shafa issued the trial date.

In the charge marked FHC/HC/CR/748/2025, the police alleged that Chief Nwaora forged international passport No. A01646675 in the name of Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, purportedly issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service on April 5, 2024.

According to the police, the defendant used the forged passport as genuine and altered a certificate of incorporation for Ke Keneco Investment Ltd (registration No. 619680), signed by A. Almustapha, Registrar General.

The police further alleged that the prominent estate developer forged company letterhead paper, used it as genuine, and forged a National Identity Number (NIN) purportedly issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He was said to have committed offences contrary to sections 364, 366, and 362 of the Penal Code, punishable under section 364 of the same code.

Some counts in the charge against the defendant read:”That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about 5th day of April 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, forged International Passport No. A01646675 in the name Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, purportedly issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 362 and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code.

“That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about 5th day of April 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently or dishonestly used as genuine a forged International Passport No. A01646675 in the name Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 366 of the Penal Code.

“That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about 5th day of April 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently or knowingly altered a certificate of incorporation for company name Ke Keneco Investment Ltd with company registration No. 619680, signed by A. Almustapha, Registrar General, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 362 and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code.”

