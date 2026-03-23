Israel’s military has admitted responsibility for the death of an Israeli civilian in the north, following an artillery strike that went wrong

An inquiry revealed “several severe issues and operational errors,” with shells landing inside Israel instead of the intended target in Lebanon

The victim, Ofer Moskovitz, known as “Pushko,” was a farmer and spokesman for the Misgav Am kibbutz, where the tragedy occurred

Israel’s military has confirmed that its own forces were responsible for the death of an Israeli civilian in the country’s north.

An internal inquiry found that artillery fire mistakenly struck inside Israel, killing Ofer Moskovitz, a farmer and spokesman for the Misgav Am kibbutz.

Israel military admits responsibility as artillery fire kills civilian in Misgav Am. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to WSJ, the investigation highlighted “several severe issues and operational errors” during the incident.

Civilian killed in Misgav Am

On March 22, Moskovitz, known locally by his nickname “Pushko,” was driving when his vehicle was hit by artillery shells.

The strike caused the vehicle to catch fire, leading to his death. Misgav Am, located on the border with Lebanon, released a statement mourning the loss of Moskovitz, who was a well-known figure in the community.

Initial Claims Blamed Hezbollah

Authorities initially said the incident was the result of an attack by Hezbollah militants. However, the military later clarified that it was investigating further, and the inquiry has now confirmed Israeli responsibility.

The military explained that artillery was fired to support soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Errors occurred during both planning and execution, including launching from the wrong angle and failing to follow established protocols.

As a result, five artillery shells landed on the Misgav Am ridge inside Israel instead of hitting the intended enemy target.

Community impact

The death of Moskovitz has deeply affected the Misgav Am community. As a farmer and spokesman, he played a central role in kibbutz life. The tragedy has raised questions about military procedures and safety measures in areas close to the border.

The Israel–US war on Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, has escalated into a major regional conflict, with strikes on Iranian cities, retaliatory missile attacks, and global economic disruption. Oil prices have surged due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while both sides continue to exchange heavy fire. The fighting has already caused significant casualties and heightened fears of wider instability across the Middle East.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a sharp rise in global oil prices, intensifying economic concerns worldwide. The conflict has already led to hundreds of casualties and widespread destruction, with fears of escalation involving Hezbollah and other regional actors. The situation remains volatile and unresolved.

Hezbollah tensions increase as Israeli forces investigate operational errors. Photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities. Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks.

Source: Legit.ng