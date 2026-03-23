Terrorists Destroy Key Bridge in Niger a Day to Major Market
- The bridge linking several Niger State communities was destroyed by an explosion on Sunday evening, cutting off a key trade and mobility route
- Residents and transport operators were left stranded as vehicles became unable to access Babanna market, a major economic hub
- The attack deepened fears of economic isolation along routes passing through areas affected by jihadist activity
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Suspected terrorists detonated an explosive on a strategic bridge in Niger State on the evening of Sunday, March 22, severing a vital transport link used by traders and residents across several communities.
The blast destroyed the bridge along the Wawa Luma Guffanti road, a route that connects rural settlements, farmlands and major markets in the area, Premium Times reported.
Local sources said the attack occurred within the axis of the Kainji Lake National Park, a vast terrain long troubled by armed groups.
The damaged road is one of the few arteries linking villages in Borgu Local Government Area to surrounding towns and neighbouring states.
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Attack cripples rural trade routes
Residents said the timing of the explosion was deliberate. The bridge was blown up on the eve of the Babanna market, a major trading day that draws farmers and merchants from across the region.
A resident of Wawa told Premium Times by phone:
“It happened just a day before Babanna market.”
Commercial activity came to an abrupt halt the following morning. A driver who transports traders to the market said vehicles could no longer cross the area.
“No car could pass through the road because it was cut into two,” the driver, Ahmed Yusuf, said.
He added that only motorcycles were attempting to navigate through the debris beneath the collapsed section.
Communities fear economic sabotage
The road cuts through territory where jihadist factions, including elements linked to Boko Haram, have operated in recent years. Residents believe the attack was aimed at isolating communities and weakening local commerce.
Abu Fudail, a resident of New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu Local Government Area, shared a video of the damaged bridge on Facebook. He described the destruction as “the incident was another attempt to impoverish locals.” He noted that nearly all major markets in the area depend on the route for access.
Beyond local trade, the road also serves as a corridor to Kebbi State and Kontagora across the River Niger. It links Babanna to border routes leading into Benin Republic.
Nigerian army buries soldiers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have laid to rest soldiers who lost their lives during a clash with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.
The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri over the weekend.
Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.
He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.
Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng