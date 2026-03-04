The Federal Government has temporarily halted Christian pilgrimages to Israel due to rising security concerns in the Middle East

The decision affects both government-organised and privately arranged pilgrimage exercises until conditions improve

Authorities say the move is precautionary, with assurances that completed pilgrimage activities ended safely

The federal government has ordered the immediate suspension of Christian pilgrimages to Israel following the worsening security situation in the Middle East amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

The directive was announced on Tuesday by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Stephen Adegbite, said the decision became necessary in view of recent developments in the region, including the declaration of a state of emergency in Israel.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, stressed that the commission remains committed to prioritising the safety and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims at all times.

Those affected by the suspension

According to Adegbite, all pilgrimage activities to Israel have been placed on hold until further notice.

He added that the suspension also affects exercises being handled by private pilgrimage operators.

“The recent developments in the Middle East, including the imposition of a state of emergency in Israel, have led to the suspension of all pilgrimage exercises,” he stated.

He assured stakeholders that the commission is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as events unfold, while appreciating the understanding and cooperation of the media and relevant partners.

According to Daily Trust, Adegbite further called on Nigerians to pray for peace in Jerusalem and across the Middle East.

Despite the fresh suspension, the NCPC disclosed that it had successfully concluded the 2025 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan before the escalation of tensions.

He revealed that the final batch of Nigerian Christian pilgrims returned safely to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on March 3.

The government’s move comes as security concerns continue to mount in the region, prompting several countries to review travel advisories and suspend non-essential trips.

