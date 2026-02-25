A recent US Congress report has sparked controversy in Nigeria after recommending the repeal of Shariah codes and anti-blasphemy laws

Islamic clerics in Kaduna are voicing strong opposition, insisting that Shariah law remains a legitimate system for Muslims

Religious leaders warn that portraying violence as targeting only Christians risks deepening divisions and ignoring the suffering of all communities

A joint report submitted on Monday, February 23, 2026, by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee to the White House is said to have recommended the repeal of Shariah codes and anti-blasphemy laws in Nigeria.

The report, which focuses on “Christian persecution in Nigeria,” reportedly described Nigeria as the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.

According to Dailytrust, the committee is reported to have claimed that Christians face violent attacks from Fulani militias and terrorist groups, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands, destruction of churches and schools, and kidnappings. It further alleged that blasphemy laws in northern Nigeria are used to silence dissent and target minorities.

Other recommendations in the report are said to include disarming Fulani herdsmen and blocking the export of beef and cattle-related products to countries such as Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal.

Clerics defend Shariah law

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi is reported to have strongly defended the application of Shariah law in Nigeria. In a post shared on his verified social media page, he argued that Muslims have the right to be governed by their religious injunctions.

“Shariah Law is the Muslims’ prerogative just as the US found it only necessary to protect the Christians,” he said.

Gumi further claimed that Muslims are victims of what he described as “occult terror” imported into the country by hidden forces. He questioned what he termed a double standard in global religious discourse, stating: “It’s ok for US evangelical Christians administration for Israel to live by biblical stories yet Haram for Muslims to live by the Quranic injunctions.”

He emphasised that Shariah law operates alongside conventional legal systems in several northern states, mainly in matters concerning personal and family law for Muslims.

Warning against religious division

Another Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Halliru Maraya, told reporters that the issue is “sensitive and double-edged,” warning that it could either foster peace or deepen divisions in Nigeria. He cautioned the US Congress against portraying violence as targeting only Christians.

“Both Muslims and Christians are at the receiving end,” he said. “The perpetrators are not sparing one religion against the other—they kill everyone.”

Maraya stressed that any US intervention must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and laws. He cited Kaduna State as an example, noting that between 2015 and 2023, more than 4,000 people were killed by gunmen, most of them from Muslim-dominated communities such as Giwa and Igabi.

He further pointed to Zamfara and Plateau states, where Muslims have also been victims of mass killings.

“In essence, I don’t believe a certain faith group is the only target, as the US is portraying it,” he said.

