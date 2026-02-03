A US fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, officials confirmed

The Pentagon said the drone was destroyed “in self-defence” after it came within range of the USS Abraham Lincoln with “unclear intent”

The incident came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, as both sides prepared for fresh diplomatic talks later this week

The US military confirmed that an Iranian drone was shot down after it “aggressively approached a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier with unclear intent,” according to a spokesman for US Central Command.

Officials said the incident took place on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, when the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles from Iran’s southern coast.

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Arabian Sea as tensions with Iran rise. Photo credit: AL Drogo/Anadolu/Getty

Capt Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for US Central Command, told FOX News that an F-35C stealth fighter jet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln shot down the Shahed-139 drone “in self-defence” to protect the ship and its personnel. He added that no US equipment was damaged and no service members were harmed.

Rising US–Iran tensions

The incident came as Washington continued to build up its military presence in the region amid heightened tensions with Tehran. US President Donald Trump has previously threatened military action against Iran if it refuses to negotiate an agreement to restrict its nuclear programme.

He also raised the possibility of intervention during Tehran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any attack on the country would spark a “regional war”. Tehran has not yet commented on Tuesday’s drone incident.

US response and diplomacy talks

Speaking after the downing of the drone, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told FOX News that negotiations between the US and Iran remained scheduled for later this week. She said Trump “remains committed to always pursuing diplomacy first”, but added he “has always a range of options on the table, and that includes the use of military force”.

According to BBC, Leavitt also confirmed that US special envoy Steve Witkoff, described as Trump’s most senior overseas envoy, would attend the talks on behalf of the White House. US media had previously reported that Witkoff was expected to meet Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday. However, Axios cited two sources as saying Tehran wanted the venue moved to Oman.

The drone incident depcited the fragile state of US–Iran relations, with military tensions running alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts. Analysts said the outcome of the upcoming talks could prove decisive in shaping the next phase of Washington’s approach to Tehran.

US military presence in the Middle East increases amid nuclear programme dispute. Photo credit: Andrew McWin/Getty

