The Colombia's left-wing president , Gustavo Petro's claim about Jesus and Mary Magdalene enrages the Christian community

, Many Christians demand respect following Petro's provocative statements regarding Jesus' relationships

The Evangelical Confederation criticizes Petro for distorting biblical and theological truths

The Colombia's left-wing president, Gustavo Petro’s claim that that Jesus "made love" to disciple Mary Magdalene has angered many Christians in the country.

Many Christian faithfuls have urged Petro to show respect on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Colombian president controversial remarks about Jesus' love life sparks outrage. Photo credit: @eleccionescolom

According to France 24, Petro claimed that a man like Jesus "could not exist without love".

He added that Jesus "died surrounded by women who loved him, and there were many."

Petro insisted that Jesus "made love", "perhaps with Mary Magdalene" -- one of his disciples.

His statement is totally against the Christian doctrine that Jesus never married and lived a life of chastity.

Christians all over the world revered Jesus as the son of God and savior of the world.

Bogota Christian Benjamin Gonzalez said Petro had gone "against the Church and against all churches"

Gonzalex said Petro "spoke against a very sacred being, our Lord Jesus Christ."

He stated this while speaking with AFP after Petro left Colombia's many Christians angry.

The Evangelical Confederation of Colombia said Petro's remarks "distort historical, biblical and theological truth".

Petro, a non‑practicing Catholic is accused of showing a "lack of respect."

The Episcopal Conference asked politicians to avoid issuing "theological" statements in public.

The debate continued to rage with opposition presidential candidate Vicky Davila calling Petro's remarks a "provocation".

3 biblical evidence showing Jesus' Love

Recall that Catholic priest Fr. Ugochukwu Ugwoke criticised Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s claim that Jesus hates the poor, calling it misleading and contrary to biblical teachings.

The Revered Father cited multiple scriptures to dispute Ibiyeomie’s statement, highlighting Jesus’ compassion for the poor and His rejection of wealth as a measure of faith.

Ugwoke urged religious leaders to prioritise theological accuracy and warned against prosperity teachings that distort Christ’s true mission.

Lekki's ‘Jesus Christ is not God’ banner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the 'Jesus Christ is not God' banner at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos was condemned by the Christian Association of Nigeria

Apostle Commodore Abiola Ayuba, CAN's Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, described the banner as frivolous.

The banner sparked outrage on social media, with many feeling it was intentionally posted to provoke Christians.

