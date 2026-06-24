Three-storey building collapses in Port Harcourt, trapping construction workers beneath debris

Two workers were rescued as emergency agencies initiate search and rescue operations

Cause of collapse remains unknown, raising concerns over building safety standards

Rivers state - A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leaving some construction workers trapped beneath the debris.

The incident occurred on Wednesday behind Eternal Filling Station, opposite Chief Sam Ngbor Avenue, off the busy Peter Odili Road area of the city.

3-Storey Building Collapses, Many Trapped, Photos Emerge

Source: Twitter

Witnesses said workers were present at the site when the structure suddenly gave way, prompting calls for urgent intervention from emergency agencies.

Two rescued as search operation continues

Officials from relevant agencies arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse and began rescue efforts to locate and evacuate those trapped.

Residents who spoke about the incident raised concerns over the number of workers believed to be inside the building when it collapsed and appealed for swift action.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, ASP Blessing Kaborlo Agabe, confirmed the incident, stating that two people had been rescued and taken to hospital.

She added that rescue operations were still ongoing to establish whether more persons remained trapped under the rubble.

Rivers: Cause of collapse yet unknown

As of the time of filing this report, no death had been officially confirmed and the cause of the collapse had not been determined.

The Rivers state government has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

The collapse adds to ongoing concerns over building safety and compliance with construction standards, as authorities continue efforts to manage the situation at the site.

2-storey building collapses in Lagos

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that a two-storey building had collapsed at Modupeola Street, Mangoro bus stop, Alimosho, Lagos state.

According to a statement on Wednesday night, September 24, signed by Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, the cause of the incident, which occurred around 6pm, was not immediately known.

Source: Legit.ng