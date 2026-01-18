Countries reportedly asked to pay $1 billion to join a U.S.-led “Board of Peace,” with President Donald Trump as inaugural chairman

However, officials called the report misleading, clarifying that no minimum membership fee exists and that permanent membership is based on commitment to peace, security, and prosperity

The Board of Peace proposal has generated mixed reactions globally, with analysts questioning its structure, funding model and geopolitical implications

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House has reacted to reports alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a $1 billion levy from countries seeking membership in his proposed “Board of Peace.”

The board reportedly would be chaired by Trump himself.

According to Reuters, Bloomberg News on Saturday reported, citing a draft charter, that the Trump administration intends to require nations to pay the sum to secure a place on the board.

According to the document, Trump would serve as the inaugural chairman, while member states would hold renewable terms of up to three years, subject to the chairman’s approval.

White House reacts

However, the White House dismissed the report as misleading, insisting that there is no mandatory membership fee attached to the initiative.

In a statement posted on X, the White House said the Board of Peace “simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” adding that no minimum financial contribution was required.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the Bloomberg report.

When contacted for clarification, the U.S. State Department referred Reuters to previous public statements made by Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, regarding the proposed board.

Those statements did not mention any financial requirement for membership.

The Board of Peace proposal has generated mixed reactions globally, with analysts questioning its structure, funding model and geopolitical implications, particularly amid ongoing international conflicts and diplomatic tensions.

Trump invites world leaders to join

As reported by Aljazeerah, President Trump has begun to invite world leaders and other prominent figures to be part of his so-called “board of peace“, reportedly outlining a wider vision for a long-term body that responds to global conflicts beyond Gaza.

Trump had initially unveiled the board as part of phase two of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, envisioning that the body would oversee “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation” in the enclave.

But letters written by Trump, which were posted to social media on Saturday by two leaders invited to be part of the board – Argentinian President Javier Milei and Paraguay’s leader, Santiago Pena – pointed to wider ambitions. A so-called “charter” that accompanied the letter also pointed to loftier goals, according to several reports.

