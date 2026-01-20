Richard Mills concluded his role as United States ambassador to Nigeria following a diplomatic recall ordered by President Donald Trump

Richard Mills concluded his tenure as the United States ambassador to Nigeria after President Donald Trump recalled envoys across dozens of America’s global missions.

The US mission in Nigeria announced on January 20 that Mills’ last day in office was Friday. He had been confirmed as ambassador in May 2024.

The embassy stated:

“Friday, January 16, 2026, was Ambassador Richard Mills’s last day as U.S. Ambassador to U.S. Mission Nigeria. Ambassador Mills led the U.S. Mission in strengthening our relationship with Nigeria for the last year and a half. Current Deputy Chief of Mission Keith Heffern will serve as Charge d’Affaires, a.i. until further notice.”

Envoys usually serve between three and four years, but a diplomatic shake-up in December saw Mills withdrawn from his post earlier than expected. Reports said over two dozen countries were affected, with Africa being the most impacted continent.

US-Nigeria relations under strain

Mills’ recall came amid frosty relations between Washington and Abuja, particularly over visa disputes and security concerns. Despite these tensions, both sides were reported to have continued efforts to strengthen their partnership through joint initiatives.

Officials from the US State Department explained that recalled ambassadors would not lose their foreign service jobs. They said the envoys would return to Washington and could take up other assignments if they wished.

US embassy in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria serves as the central hub for diplomatic relations between Washington and Abuja, offering consular services and fostering bilateral cooperation.

The US Embassy, located in Abuja, works alongside the Consulate General in Lagos to provide services for American citizens and Nigerian residents. It handles visa applications, supports trade and investment, and promotes cultural and educational exchanges.

The mission also addresses security, governance, and health issues while strengthening ties between the two nations. Through programmes such as the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), the embassy ensures safety updates for US citizens living or travelling in Nigeria.

