Trump extended invitations to more than 50 countries to join a proposed Board of Peace for Gaza ahead of the Davos summit

The scope of the board expanded beyond Gaza, raising concerns among allies who viewed it as overlapping with existing global institutions

Several countries, including France, Norway and Sweden, declined participation while others adopted a wait-and-see approach

US President Donald Trump has invited a wide range of global leaders to participate in a proposed “Board of Peace for Gaza,” a body intended to oversee his 20-point framework for ending the conflict and guiding reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian enclave.

The invitations were issued ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump wants the agreement formally unveiled.

US President Donald Trump speaks ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The initiative, which was initially conceived as a small oversight group for a Gaza ceasefire, has since grown into a far more expansive project.

While some governments have signalled interest, confirmations remain limited and several key allies have either declined or raised objections to the structure and intent of the board, AP reported.

Countries invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza

Albania Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belarus Brazil Canada China Cyprus Egypt European Commission Finland France Germany Greece Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Pakistan Paraguay Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Thailand Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Ukraine Uzbekistan Vietnam

Board’s authority and structure

Draft documents reviewed by international officials indicate that the Board of Peace would extend well beyond Gaza. Invitation letters described it as a platform that would pursue a “bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” language that has raised concern among diplomats who view it as an attempt to rival existing multilateral institutions.

A draft charter suggests the chairman, a role Trump says he will hold, would control membership invitations, break tied votes and determine how often the board meets.

The text also states that members would serve three-year terms funded through national contributions, with permanent membership available to countries paying more than one billion United States dollars in their first year.

The draft remains under review and US officials say it is not final.

Diverging international reactions

Israel has confirmed it will join the board. Other governments, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, said they are studying the proposal. Norway, Sweden and France have declined.

Trump invites dozens of world leaders to join a Gaza peace board ahead of Davos. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

“The American proposal raises a number of questions that requires further dialogue with the United States,” Norway’s State Secretary, Kristoffer Thoner said.

France also rejected the structure of the body.

“Yes to implementing the peace plan presented by the president of the United States, which we wholeheartedly support, but no to creating an organization as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations,” French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot said.

Despite resistance from some allies, the Trump administration plans to press ahead with discussions in Davos, where the future shape and authority of the proposed board is expected to come under close scrutiny.

African immigrants listed for US deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.

The figures, as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.

Source: Legit.ng