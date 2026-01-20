US President Donald Trump’s extraordinary letter to Norway reignited tensions over his demand for “complete and total control of Greenland”

The message, sent in response to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, revealed his frustration at being denied the Nobel Peace Prize

Analysts warned that his stance risked alienating allies and destabilising years of diplomatic progress

US President Donald Trump had issued an extraordinary letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, demanding what he described as “complete and total control of Greenland.”

In the letter, Trump railed against the decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize and repeated his threats over Greenland, Sky UK reported.

He wrote:

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.

"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

Response from Norway and Finland

Trump’s message was issued in response to a text he had received from Stoere. The Norwegian leader had written on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In their joint message, they said:

“Dear Mr President, dear Donald - on the contact across ‍the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday.

“You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should ‌work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we ‌need to stand together.

“We are proposing a call with you later today - with both of us or ​separately - give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas.”

Nobel Peace Prize dispute

The letter revealed Trump’s frustration over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. He claimed he had stopped “8 Wars PLUS” and suggested that this achievement should have earned him recognition. His remarks highlighted his ongoing resentment towards international leaders who had not supported his nomination.

Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic recently wrote that allies had struggled to explain Trump’s behaviour. She stated:

“For the past year, American allies around the world have tried very hard to find a theory that explains Trump’s behavior. Isolationism, neo-imperialism, and patrimonialism are all words that have been thrown around. But in the end, the president himself defeats all attempts to describe a ‘Trump doctrine.’ He is locked into a world of his own, determined to ‘win’ every encounter, whether in an imaginary competition for the Nobel Peace Prize or a protest from the mother of small children objecting to his masked, armed paramilitary in Minneapolis.”

Applebaum warned that Trump’s actions risked alienating allies in Europe, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. She argued that years of diplomacy and trade could be damaged if Congress failed to act.

Trump insists on taking Greenland

Donald Trump wrote on X on January 14 that the United States needed Greenland for national security reasons. He said the territory was vital for what he described as the "Golden Dome" project.

Trump insisted that NATO should take the lead in securing Greenland for the US, warning that rival powers such s Russia or China could otherwise gain influence.

In his post, Trump argued that NATO’s effectiveness depended on US military power, which he claimed to have strengthened during his first term and was now raising to “a new and even higher level.” He said NATO would not be a strong deterrent without the United States and added that Greenland would make the alliance “far more formidable and effective” if it came under American control.

