Tragedy struck in Delta State as a boat accident claimed the lives of at least five people, while 20 others remain unaccounted for.

The fatal incident occurred on Monday evening in the Warri South Local Government Area when two speedboats carrying passengers from a burial ceremony collided and capsized.

Eyewitnesses give tragic account of accident

Eyewitnesses reported that many of the passengers were not equipped with life jackets, making the situation even more perilous.

Panic ensued as individuals struggled to stay afloat, with some managing to swim to safety while others disappeared beneath the water.

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the accident, stating that search and rescue efforts are underway.

The command’s spokesperson, Edafe Bright, disclosed that six individuals were rescued and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are working with marine units and local divers to locate the missing passengers,” Bright said.

People screamed for help that didn't come - resident

A resident of the area, Emmanuel Okoro, recounted the terrifying moments following the collision. “People were screaming for help. Some managed to swim to shore, but many others disappeared beneath the water,” he said.

Local authorities, marine rescue teams, and volunteers are continuing efforts to locate the missing individuals. Search operations have intensified as officials attempt to navigate the challenging waters in hopes of finding survivors.

Water transportation is a common means of travel in riverine communities across Delta State, but safety concerns persist due to a lack of adequate life jackets, overloading, and poor adherence to regulations. This latest incident has renewed discussions about enforcing stricter safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Families of the missing passengers remain in distress as they await news of their loved ones. Community leaders have called for an urgent review of maritime safety protocols to curb such accidents in the future.

Boat capsizes, 20 women and children feared dead

In a similar report from the same region, Legit.ng chronicled that tragedy struck on the River Benue on Saturday when around 20 people, mostly women and children, reportedly drowned after a wooden boat capsized near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area.

The victims, traders returning to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto LGA of Nasarawa State after attending the Ocholonya market, were caught in the mishap.

The chairman of the local government area revealed that he had contacted the Nigerian Navy commander in the LGA to assist in the rescue operation. Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful as her phone line was unreachable when this report was originally filed.

