Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has said that the harassment she experienced from a drunk man near the National Palace was “an assault on all women."

The female president confirmed she has pressed charges.

Sheinbaum said she refused to stay silent, noting that women across Mexico face similar violations daily.

“No man has the right to violate that space. I decided to press charges because this is something I experienced as a woman, but that women in our country experience every single day," she said in a government-released video.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, November 4, when the man approached the president in the street, appearing to lean in for a kiss and touch her body.

Sheinbaum pushed him away while keeping a composed smile.

Footage posted widely on social media showed her saying, “Don’t worry”, as she tried to remain calm.

Sheinbaum said:

‘If I don’t report it, what message does that send?’

Sheinbaum stressed that staying silent would undermine the fight for women’s safety.

“If I do not report the crime, what condition does that leave Mexican women in? His has happened to me before, even when I was a student," she said.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada confirmed the suspect had been arrested overnight.

Security debate follows street incident

Questions have been raised about presidential security, as Sheinbaum had chosen to walk a short distance between government buildings to save time.

She insisted she will not alter her behaviour.

“It takes five minutes to walk, instead of a 20-minute drive. I will not change how I act," she said.

Leaders rally in support:

‘If they touch the president, they touch all women’

Mayor Brugada expressed solidarity, echoing Sheinbaum’s historic election message.

“If they touch the president, they touch all of us. Not one more humiliation. Not one more abuse," Brugada said.

Mexico’s National Governors Conference also condemned the incident.

“Every form of violence against a woman is unacceptable. There is no place for it in a society aspiring to equality," the group said.

