Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, citing his lengthy tenure and role in deepening societal divisions

In a televised interview, Bennett criticised the government’s political handling of the Gaza conflict and hinted at a possible return to politics

He also claimed his short-lived administration laid the groundwork for Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran

In a pointed interview aired on Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, citing his prolonged tenure and responsibility for growing societal divisions.

“Netanyahu has been in power for 20 years… that’s too much, it’s not healthy,” Bennett stated during the televised segment. He criticised the incumbent leader for deepening political and social rifts, particularly in the wake of Israel’s controversial war in Gaza since Hamas’s October 2023 assault.

Netanyahu ‘must go’, says former Israeli PM Bennett. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Bennett accused Netanyahu of bearing “heavy responsibility for the divisions in Israeli society” and insisted that the prime minister “must go.” The remarks come at a time of mounting pressure on Netanyahu, who, despite a loyal support base, continues to face strong opposition.

Former coalition leader hints at political return

Bennett, who briefly served as prime minister in 2021 after forming a fragile coalition with opposition figures like Yair Lapid, stopped short of confirming a return to politics. However, polls suggest he could command enough support to pose a credible challenge to Netanyahu if early elections were called.

Israel is not scheduled to hold elections before late 2026, though early votes are a frequent occurrence in the country’s volatile political landscape. The previous Bennett-led coalition government collapsed within a year, paving the way for Netanyahu’s return with the support of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Addressing Israel’s military action against Iranian nuclear and military facilities earlier this month, Bennett claimed his former government had laid the strategic groundwork. Calling the operation “very good” and “needed,” he asserted the campaign would not have been feasible without the preparations made under his short-lived leadership.

Gaza war strategy condemned as political failure

On the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Bennett praised the Israeli military’s performance as “exceptional” but lambasted the Netanyahu administration’s political handling of the crisis as “a catastrophe, a disaster.”

He demanded a “comprehensive” agreement to free all hostages held in Gaza and urged that eliminating Hamas should be left to a future administration.

Despite pressing questions, Bennett avoided confirming whether he intended to run for office again, maintaining a cryptic stance on his political ambitions.

