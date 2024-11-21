The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken action against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence secretary Yoav Gallant

The ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri

They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza following the 7 October attacks by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence secretary Yoav Gallant have been issued arrest warrants.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued the arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.

They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza

The crime is related to the attack Israel launched following the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s office said the warrants against him and Gallant were "anti-semitic" and said Israel "rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions".

According to Sky News, neither Israel nor the US are members of the ICC.

Israel has rejected the court's jurisdiction and denies committing war crimes in Gaza.

Former Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, described the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant as a "mark of shame" for the ICC.

The ICC also issued a warrant of rest for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Al Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, was the mastermind behind the 7 October attacks.

Legit.ng recalls that ICC's chief prosecutor disclosed that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Netanyahu has been penned down for arrest in connection with his actions during the seven-month Israel-Gaza war.

The ICC prosecutor explained that Netanyahu and some Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes.

Israel-Palestine war: Countries that vote for and against

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a vote held on Friday, October 27, 2023, no few than 120 countries, including Nigeria, supported a humanitarian ceasefire resolution in the conflict between Israel and Hamas at the UN General Assembly.

This resolution is focused on the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" regarding the Gaza crisis.

The General Assembly called for compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws, and the release of illegally held civilians, and reaffirmed the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

