Nigerians trapped in Israel and Iran have cried for urgent evacuation, saying they live "hour to hour" in underground shelters as missiles rain down on major cities

Citizens accused the Nigerian embassy of inaction, claiming officials abandoned them since the attacks began

FG said nearly 1,000 stranded Nigerians in Iran will be evacuated, pending border clearance from Armenia, with buses and flight plans already in place

Nigerians caught between Israeli and Iranian missile fire have said they are living “hour to hour” in makeshift shelters and want the Federal Government to get them out immediately.

Ekene Abaka, who lives in Tel Aviv, wrote in a hurried Facebook message saying:

“We are in an Israeli bomb shelter and I can’t answer calls right now. We have joined other foreigners underground, waiting for any chance to leave.”

Another Nigerian, a software engineer based in Jerusalem, said that compatriots in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem had spent days scrambling for safety.

Speaking from a shelter and asking not to be named, he said:

“Most Nigerians live in Tel Aviv — that’s where most of the missiles are landing. The embassy has shut its doors and offered no help. We are on the run.”

Stranded Nigerians accuse embassy of ‘doing nothing’

Also speaking, an engineer disclosed that no Nigerian casualties had been reported so far, but he criticised the diplomatic mission for closing its offices as soon as Iran’s missile barrage started on 13 June.

“What the officials do is grant visas and handle paperwork. When war came, they vanished. If anything happens, you are on your own.” he claimed.

Other Nigerian residents in Israel via Facebook showed frightened nationals racing to a shelter after phone alerts warned of incoming rockets.

One woman could be heard shouting,

“Everybody is running helter‑skelter … the shelter is locked!"

For those still hiding beneath Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, each air‑raid siren triggers panic, The Cable reported.

A Nigerian who identified himself as Solomon explained how residents receive text warnings roughly ten minutes before missiles strike.

“The moment the siren blares, you grab what you can and run. You may get to a shelter and find it locked. We just want our government to get us home.”

Nigerians speak on death toll and shuttered cities

The latest round of violence began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, striking suspected Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Iran responded by firing more than 100 ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. At least 264 people, including 70 women and children, have died on both sides, according to local reports.

As reported by Punch, almost all economic, social and religious activity has stopped in major Israeli cities. Schools, universities, markets and places of worship are closed until further notice.

“We earn by the hour here, but every business has been shut. We don’t know how we will pay next month’s rent or feed our children," the Jerusalem engineer said.

Other nations fly their citizens home

More than a dozen foreign governments have already pulled out their nationals.

Specifically, the Czech Republic and Slovakia flew home 181 people on Thursday, June 19, while Greece evacuated 105 via Egypt.

China has removed over 1,600 citizens from Iran and several hundred from Israel.

Hope Omobeauty, speaking on a Travels Vlog podcast, said:

“I have relatives in Israel trying to leave, but there is no route. Other countries have flights and buses, we have nothing.”

FG takes action to evacuate Nigerians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted noted that plans are in place to lift stranded Nigerians out of both Israel and Iran once clearances are secured.

Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said that almost 1,000 citizens in Iran would be driven to neighbouring Armenia and then flown to Abuja.

“The embassy in Tehran has booked buses to Yerevan. We are simply waiting for Armenian authorities to grant passage," Ebienfa said.

He added that updated passenger lists had been sent to Iran’s foreign ministry to smooth border formalities.

“All hands are on deck to obtain permission for transit and final air‑lifting,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to stay in safe areas and keep their phones on for evacuation alerts.

