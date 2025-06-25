The salary of Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was increased shortly before one of the airline's planes crashed

The airline was confronted with the challenge of managing the situation after a London-bound plane crashed and killed at least 270

However, reports have it that CEO Campel Wilson had received a salary raise in May before the devastating incident, instead of June 12

The amount of money paid as salary to Air India's CEO has been made public even as the airline battles to contain the aftermath of one of its planes that crashed.

The CEO's salary was reportedly increased in May before the devastating plane crash that happened on June 12.

The CEO of Air India received a salary increase in May 2025.

Previously, the CEO, Campel Wilson, was paid ₹18.98 crore (about $2.2 million or N3.4 billion) between 2023 and 2024.

However, his salary was raised to ₹27.75 crore (about $3.2 million or N4.9 billion) in May 2025.

Wilson became Air India’s CEO in July 2022. According to Business Standard, he was offered a salary of ₹21.50 crore (about $2.4 million).

In its filings after the salary increase, Air India stated that the new remuneration was in line with CEO/MDs of other multinationals.

It said:

“The remuneration of Wilson is commensurate with the remuneration of expatriates appointed at CEO/ MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, taking into consideration the responsibilities shouldered by him. In addition to the transformation of the flagship airline, Wilson successfully steered the integration of subsidiary airlines, viz. Air India Express and AIX Connect into a single low-cost carrier, and the merger of Tata Sia Airlines (Vistara) with Air India.”

Air India had increased the salary of its CEO before plane crash.

Air India CEO shares information about the crashed plane

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has lamented the tragic crash of the company's London-bound flight.

The CEO maintained that the airline takes seriously the safety of passengers, noting that the crashed plane was well maintained.

According to him, the two engines of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people, were last maintained in March and April.

He said:

"Our Aircraft: The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight. These are the facts as we know them today. We, together with the entire aviation industry, await the official investigation report to understand more.

He sympathised with the families of the victims, noting that the incident was tragic.

He said:

"We are reaching out with heavy hearts following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. The loss of 241 passengers and crew members, along with 34 people on the ground, has left us all in deep sorrow. Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event. We are fully committed to doing all we can to support the families impacted and are also working closely with authorities to understand the cause of this tragedy. Our thoughts are with everyone touched by this loss."

