A shocking tragedy unfolded in Najaf, Iraq, when a man was mauled to death and partially eaten by his newly acquired pet lion in his own garden

The brutal attack, which occurred just days after the victim purchased the predator, has raised serious concerns about the dangers of keeping wild animals in private homes

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident as Iraq continues to struggle with rampant illegal wildlife trade and lax enforcement of animal protection laws

A man in Najaf, Iraq, was mauled to death and eaten by his pet lion in a horrific attack that shocked the local community.

The incident took place on 9 May, just days after the victim purchased the wild animal to keep in his back garden.

Man Confirmed Dead After He was Eaten by Lion He Bought Few Days Ago. Photo credit: Winfried/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Najaf resident fatally attacked by his pet lion

According to DailyMail UK, the victim, 50-year-old Aqil Fakhr al-Din, had been keeping wild animals for years. However, the lion turned on him, launching a violent assault that left him fatally wounded. Reports indicate that by the time a neighbour intervened, it was too late to save al-Din.

One of al-Din's neighbours acted swiftly, using a Kalashnikov rifle to shoot the lion seven times, ultimately killing it. However, the damage had already been done, with the predator consuming large portions of the victim's body before being subdued.

Authorities open investigation into fatal lion attack

Local authorities, including Najaf Police, confirmed the tragic loss of life. A police spokesperson, Mufid Tahir, reported that due to the lion’s refusal to leave the remains, officers were forced to eliminate the animal.

An official investigation into how al-Din was able to keep a lion on his property has reportedly been launched.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about illegal wildlife trafficking in Iraq. Despite efforts to curb the trade, the country continues to struggle with rampant poaching and smuggling of exotic animals.

Experts warn that weak enforcement and high demand for rare species contribute to the issue.

Similar lion attack occurred in December

The tragedy in Najaf follows a similar attack in December, when a zookeeper was fatally mauled and eaten by lions after entering their cage to impress his girlfriend.

Such incidents further underscore the dangers of keeping wild animals in captivity without proper safeguards.

Reno Omokri experiences close shave with lion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular Nigerian social media personality Reno Omokri has revealed how he came very close to a dangerous situation. Legit.ng reports that Omokri is presently in Tanzania where he is visiting the Tarangire National Park.

Sight-seeing in the park, Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, spotted a giraffe. Someone on his journey started filming the sight as Omokri explains that "the only natural predator of a giraffe is a lion".

Notified that one of the world’s most fearsome animals was just a few feet away from him, Omokri swiftly entered the safari vehicle. Talking about the incident, the estranged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member spoke in a video he published on his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages on Monday, May 12, captioned: 'Watch my close shave with this lion to understand why I do not fear Obidients.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng