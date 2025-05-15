Seven residents kidnapped on April 20 while traveling on a Kwara highway have been safely rescued, sparking jubilation in Offa

Authorities confirmed the victims’ release, with videos capturing their emotional reunion and community celebrations

The successful rescue was attributed to joint efforts by security agencies and local officials, despite earlier ransom demands from the abductors

There was jubilation in Offa on Wednesday, May 14, as all seven residents kidnapped by suspected armed bandits since the Easter period have regained their freedom.

Legit.ng confirmed the development through a family member of one of the victims, Alabi Habibat Yemisi, who disclosed that all abductees had been rescued safely.

“It is true. They are back. It should be all of them(seven abductees) that were rescued,” the relative told Legit.ng.

“I don’t know the exact amount paid as ransom but the government is claiming they were rescued,” the relative added.

The family relative added that, while they were in captivity, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of all seven captives, despite having allegedly collected an undisclosed amount earlier.

Video shows emotional reunion, government reacts

The emotional reunion was also captured in a video obtained by Legit.ng, showing the victims rejoicing as they reunited with their loved ones after weeks in captivity.

In a press statement accompanied by the viral footage, the Office of the Executive Chairman, Offa Local Government, described the moment as a major relief for the community.

The statement, titled “Excitement, as Offa Kidnapped Victims Rescued and Reunited with Their Families”, credited the joint efforts of security agencies and local authorities for the success of the operation.

"The rescue operation, which involved collaboration between security agencies and local authorities, marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against abductions and criminal activities in the region,” the statement read.

Residents of Offa poured into the streets to welcome the victims back home, expressing gratitude to the local government chairman, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, for his swift intervention and commitment to securing their release.

Victims were abducted on Kwara highway

Legit.ng recalls that the victims, including Habibat Yemisi, were abducted on April 20, 2025, while traveling in a commercial Toyota Sienna vehicle from Abuja to Offa. The incident occurred on the Obbo-Aiyegunle/Osi Road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Gunmen believed to be armed bandits had intercepted the vehicle, forcibly taking all adult passengers and reportedly sparing only children.

The Kwara State Police Command, through its spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the abduction and revealed that the command had launched a full-scale operation involving police operatives and local vigilantes to secure the victims' release.

The state police later confirmed that three children between the ages of two and twelve were rescued in a subsequent operation and reunited with their families.

Her statement reads:

“Armed hoodlums numbering about eight reportedly intercepted a Sienna bus registered FFA 50xd, heading to Offa from Abuja and forcefully abducted seven occupants, including the driver.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives in collaboration with local vigilantes responded swiftly to the scene.

“The vehicle was recovered to the nearest police formation. During a coordinated search of the surrounding bush, three children aged between two and 12 years were located and safely rescued.

“One of the children was able to give the police detailed information of her guardian, who was contacted, and the three rescued children have been reunited with their relatives,” the statement added.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

