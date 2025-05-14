Former Premier League assistant referee Steven Wilson has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a 2009 kidnapping and assault

Wilson lured an unsuspecting victim to his home under false pretences and subjected him to hours of degrading treatment.

The victim came forward in 2021 after recognising Wilson in a news article about previous offences involving minors

Steven Wilson, a former Premier League assistant referee, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of a harrowing case of kidnapping and sexual assault dating back to 2009.

The incident occurred when Wilson, under the pretence of inviting the victim to a party, lured the man from a taxi stand to his home in Rowley Regis.

55-year-old former referee Steven Wilson tricked a stranger at a taxi rank by promising him a party with "lots of girls" at his apartment. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Instead of the promised gathering, the victim was met with a terrifying and degrading ordeal.

Once at the flat, Wilson locked the victim inside and subjected him to hours of abuse, the Daily Mail reported.

The victim, a complete stranger to Wilson, was held against his will and feared for his safety throughout the traumatic incident.

It was not until daylight that the former Premier League assistant referee finally allowed him to leave.

Justice delayed but not denied

The case remained unsolved for over a decade until 2021, when the victim recognised Wilson in a media report about his past criminal behaviour.

This recognition prompted him to contact authorities, which led to a fresh investigation and eventual conviction of the ex-Premier League official.

Wilson locked the man up for three or four hours and forced him to have sex. Photo by Carherine Ivill

Detective Constable Chris Hawkes of West Mercia Police, who led the investigation, commended the victim's courage and described the psychological and emotional toll the victim endured during the attack.

"Wilson's victim was incredibly scared during his time trapped in the flat and feared for his safety," Hawkes said.

"This court result reflects the severity of what he went through."

A pattern of abuse for Wilson

According to MARCA, this is not Wilson’s first brush with the law.

In 2011, the former referee was previously sentenced to 15 months in prison for unrelated offences involving teenage boys, which included downloading indecent material and inappropriate communication with minors.

The 2009 incident, however, was only brought to justice more than a decade later due to the victim’s delayed identification of Wilson.

Wilson, who once officiated in top-tier English football matches, is now facing the consequences of a deeply disturbing pattern of behaviour.

His sentencing marks a significant step toward justice for his victims and highlights the long-reaching effects of delayed accountability.

