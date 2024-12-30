Former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, just months after his 100th birthday

Serving from 1977 to 1981, Carter overcame challenges to later earn a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work

President Biden and former presidents Obama and Bush hailed Carter’s humility, decency, and lifelong dedication to creating a better world

Georgia, United States - Former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president, has died at the age of 100.

The Carter Center confirmed his passing on Sunday afternoon, December 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

His death comes just months after celebrating his centennial birthday in October, as reported by BBC.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, his son.

Legit.ng reports that Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981, a tenure marked by economic difficulties and international crises.

Despite these challenges, his post-presidency achievements, including his work on democracy, health, and human rights, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Legit.ng gathered that the US former president, after leaving office, shunned wealth, and returned to his modest two-bedroom home and dedicating his life to humanitarian causes.

Former US President eulogise Carter

As reported by Leadership, President Joe Biden called Carter "a dear friend and a man of principle, faith, and humility," adding that

"He showed that we are a great nation because we are a good people – decent and honourable, courageous and compassionate."

Former President Barack Obama lauded Carter’s “decency” and said,

“He taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service.”

Republican former President George W. Bush praised Carter, saying, “His efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency.”

President Biden announced a state funeral to honour Carter’s legacy. Leaders worldwide remember him for his commitment to peace and equity.

Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, preceded him in death in November 2023.

