Man Finally Freed After Serving 37 Years in Prison for Crime He did not Commit

After serving nearly 38 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Peter Sullivan has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal following groundbreaking DNA evidence

The new forensic analysis uncovered a DNA profile pointing to an unknown attacker, proving Sullivan's innocence in the 1986 murder of Diane Sindall

As authorities reopen the case, the search for justice continues, with investigators working to identify the real perpetrator of this long-unsolved crime

Peter Sullivan, who served nearly 38 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old barmaid Diane Sindall, had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal after fresh DNA evidence emerged.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred Sullivan’s case back to the appeal court after advanced forensic testing revealed a DNA profile pointing to an unknown attacker.

The semen sample from the crime scene did not match Sullivan’s DNA, casting serious doubt on the safety of his conviction.

Now aged 68, Sullivan is believed to have suffered the longest known miscarriage of justice involving a living prisoner in British history. Speaking via video link from HMP Wakefield, he broke down in tears upon hearing the ruling.

His solicitor read a statement on his behalf, in which he expressed neither anger nor bitterness. “The truth shall set you free,” Sullivan stated.

New DNA evidence undermines prosecution case

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) conceded that the fresh DNA evidence fundamentally undermined Sullivan’s conviction, leading to the decision not to seek a retrial.

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Bryan at the Royal Courts of Justice, declared the conviction unsafe, confirming that Sullivan should be released immediately.

Merseyside police reopens investigation into Diane Sindall’s murder

Following Sullivan’s release, Merseyside Police reopened its investigation into the 1986 murder of Diane Sindall. However, searches of the national DNA database have yet to provide any matches.

Det Ch Supt Karen Jaundrill confirmed that over 260 men had been screened and eliminated from the renewed inquiry since 2023. Authorities are now utilizing advanced forensic techniques with the assistance of the National Crime Agency to identify the unknown suspect.

The original case against Sullivan relied on bite mark evidence, which forensic experts now question due to its unreliability.

Additionally, Sullivan—who has learning difficulties—gave conflicting accounts and confessions under interrogation without a solicitor or an appropriate adult present.

Calls for justice and accountability

Sullivan's sister, Kim Smith, expressed her sorrow for the Sindall family, acknowledging that no one had truly won.

The CPS director of legal services, Nick Price, stated that the prosecution was initially brought based on the evidence available at the time. However, once the new DNA results emerged, the CPS recognized the necessity of overturning the conviction.

New search for the real killer

Miss Sindall, who worked part-time in a pub to save for her wedding, was brutally attacked after running out of petrol while driving home. Detectives believe she was walking towards a bus stop or an all-night garage when she was assaulted.

Her body bore multiple injuries, and the day after her death, her clothes were found burning on Bidston Hill.

With Sullivan now free, the search for justice continues as authorities work to identify the real perpetrator of this horrific crime.

