The release of convicted chicken thief Segun Olowookere and his collaborator Sunday Morakinyo, who were recently pardoned by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, are expected to be finalized on Monday.

This finalization will allow both men to return to their hometown of Okuku either the same day or Tuesday.

Man Who Spent Over 8 Years in Prison Set to Be Released Following Governor's Pardon

According to Sunday Tribune, Monsurat Ajoke Foundation, which has been advocating for Olowookere's release since his sentencing, confirmed this development.

Monsurat Ajoke, the foundation's convener, expressed appreciation for the governor's decision and explained that the release documents will be perfected at Lagos Maximum Prison.

Despite delays during their last visit, Ajoke is optimistic about the upcoming completion.

Currently, Olowookere is studying nursing at a correctional center in Abeokuta, showing remarkable resilience and determination.

He has been commended by correctional authorities for his exemplary behavior and good conduct.

Ajoke highlighted his proactive approach to education while incarcerated, driven by a desire to positively impact society upon his release.

Olowookere was sentenced to death by an Osun State High Court on December 17, 2014, for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, and stealing, following his arrest and conviction in November 2010.

The case garnered widespread attention on social media after his mother appealed to the public for intervention, leading to Governor Adeleke's pardon of Olowookere, Morakinyo, and 51 other inmates.

