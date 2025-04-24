Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on bribery charges linked to his son-in-law Seo's controversial airline appointment

Prosecutors allege Seo received substantial benefits despite lacking aviation experience, raising concerns about political corruption

Moon’s Democratic Party condemned the indictment, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at tarnishing his legacy

Prosecutors have indicted former South Korean President Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery related to his son-in-law’s employment at an airline.

Moon’s son-in-law, identified as Seo, allegedly secured a position as executive director of Thai Eastar Jet, despite lacking experience in the aviation industry.

Former President Taken to Court for Alleged Corruption Linked to Son-in-Law’s Appointment. Photo credit: Lucas Koch -Pool/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, prosecutors argue that Seo’s appointment was part of a deal involving the airline’s CEO leading a state-funded agency, with Seo receiving 217 million won (£113,000) in salary and housing support between 2018 and 2020.

Political scandals continue to mar South Korean leadership

Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, is remembered for his efforts to broker peace with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

However, his indictment adds him to a long list of South Korean leaders whose careers have been overshadowed by scandals, including jail, and assassination.

The investigation into Moon’s administration has also led to the indictment of former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet, on charges of bribery and breach of trust. Lee, previously sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling company funds, was named head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2018, the same year Seo was appointed.

Democratic party condemns prosecution as politically motivated

Moon’s Democratic Party has criticised the indictment, calling it a “politically motivated move aimed at humiliating a former president.”

The party highlighted the politicisation of the prosecution service, which often investigates rival politicians when governments change hands.

The current government, led by acting president Han Duck-soo of the People Power Party, has faced scrutiny over its handling of political investigations.

Former President Taken to Court for Alleged Corruption Linked to Son-in-Law’s Appointment. Photo credit: Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

About South Korea

South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea, is located on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, bordered by North Korea to the north and surrounded by seas.

Renowned for its advanced technology, vibrant culture, and economic prowess, South Korea boasts one of the world's leading economies, with major industries including electronics, automotive, and shipbuilding.

Its capital, Seoul, is a bustling metropolis and global innovation hub. South Korea is known for its rich heritage, showcasing a blend of ancient traditions and modernity, including K-pop, culinary delights, and historic landmarks. Politically, it operates as a democratic republic, with significant geopolitical influence.

Source: Legit.ng