Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has taken a firm stand in support of the Presidency's decision to install a N10 billion mini-solar grid at the State House, Aso Rock, describing critics of the project as “small-picture thinkers.”

In a strongly-worded statement shared on his social media platforms, Omokri criticised Nigerians who see the solar installation as a lack of faith in the national electricity infrastructure, stating that such a view misses the larger goal of energy efficiency and sustainability.

“It is small-picture thinking to believe that installing solar panels in Aso Rock is tantamount to the President's lack of faith in the government's plan to improve electricity generation and transmission in Nigeria,” he wrote.

Citing global examples of renewable adoption

Omokri supported his argument by citing global precedents where seats of power have adopted clean energy solutions, including the White House in the United States, Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, and the Élysée Palace in France.

“The White House has been using solar panels since 1979 under President Jimmy Carter. These were upgraded by subsequent administrations, including those of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

“Solar panels are now scheduled for Buckingham Palace under King Charles III’s clean energy initiative. Similarly, the French President’s official residence is being fitted with geothermal panels," Omokri stated.

He questioned the logic behind condemning the Nigerian government for following similar steps, asking:

“Does that mean the US Government lacks confidence in its Department of Energy, or that the British Royal Family and French Presidency have no faith in their energy providers?”

Tinubu is leading by example, says Omokri

Omokri commended President Bola Tinubu for embracing renewable energy at the Presidential Villa, stating that the move was not only environmentally sound but also financially responsible.

“Solar panels provide a cheaper and more affordable alternative to traditional forms of electricity, which in Nigeria are mostly hydroelectric or generated by fuel-powered generators,” he explained.

He further argued that the more citizens adopt solar power, the more pressure is lifted off Nigeria’s overstretched national grid, enabling better energy distribution to rural areas and industrial hubs.

“By installing solar panels at Aso Rock, President Tinubu is leading by example and saving the Nigerian taxpayer money,” Omokri added.

Call for Constructive Criticism

Urging Nigerians to approach government initiatives with deeper reflection, Omokri advised against what he described as the growing trend of unfounded criticism.

“I appeal to Nigerians to think things through before jumping on government-bashing trends. It is a total misunderstanding of the issues to impugn the President and malign the Presidency for an act that should be celebrated,” he concluded.

The N10 billion solar project at the State House is one of several recent initiatives by the Tinubu-led administration aimed at integrating sustainable energy into public infrastructure.

