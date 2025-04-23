Fresh details have emerged about the final hours of the globally-loved and widely revered late pontiff, Pope Francis

The head of the Roman Catholic church, who died iconically on Easter Monday, reportedly refused medical practitioners' recommendations

Against doctors' advice, Pope Francis made a final show at the central loggia of St Peter’s Basilica to behold the cheers of an elated crowd he would never see again

Vatican has released new pieces of information about how Pope Francis lived his final days, detailing how the pontiff negated overwhelming recommendations of trained medical experts assigned to keep him alive.

Considering the frailty of his deteriorating condition, which had been a matter of global discourse since early this year, doctors told the spiritual leader he needed to delegate all of his responsibilities to subordinates and take his time to rest on the sickbed. He was told mingling with the crowd would come with a risk of contracting infections.

Pope Francis reportedly disregarded doctors' advice in his final days. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

But for Pope, 88, that would mean postponing the inevitable and wasting a time he did not have.

The highly revered religious head had survived an almost fatal respiratory crisis in March. At that time, after five weeks of intensive treatment, unfathomable as it was, doctors said it was strongly considered to let the pope die as it looked he was not going to pull through and scrambling rescuing efforts could complicate his rapidly dwindling health condition.

To the amazement of many, Pope did survive. He was told to use two months of healing indoors. He wouldn't listen.

Because why would he confine himself to a sickbed when there are more babies to bless, sweets to share, prisoners to visit, hands to shake and dull moods to lighten up? Or so he thought.

"Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" Said the defiant Argentine in his usual Urbi et Orbi, a speech traditionally delivered in Christmases and Easters. But this time, the lengthy speech was read on Pope's behalf by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the master of liturgical ceremonies.

Vance shares last encounter with Pope Francis

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis a day before his death and noted the Pope was "obviously very ill" during their encounter.

US Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis shortly before his death. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Vance shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling a memorable homily by Francis during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief encounter was part of Vance's official visit to Italy, during which he also met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. ​

Vance, a convert to Catholicism, has previously spoken about the impact of Pope Francis's teachings on his faith.

At the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in February, he led a prayer for the Pope's health, asking for divine mercy and healing.

Pope Francis's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from global leaders, who have lauded his commitment to social justice, humility, and interfaith dialogue.

Pope Francis sends message to Catholics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng