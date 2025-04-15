Experts have warned that a solar superstorm, known as a Miyake event, could strike Earth at any moment, causing widespread disruption to energy grids and internet services

Scientists fear the impact could be catastrophic, leading to financial market crashes, aviation communication failures, and clean water shortages

With only 18 hours of warning before such an event, researchers stress the urgent need for preparedness to mitigate global chaos

Experts have raised concerns over the possibility of a solar superstorm strong enough to cause an "internet apocalypse," disable satellites, and cripple essential infrastructure.

Such an event, known as a Miyake event, last occurred over a thousand years ago, long before the advent of electricity.

Scientists Explain Powerful Superstorm that Can Hit Earth and Destroy the Internet

Source: Getty Images

According to Scientific Earth, if a similar solar flare were to strike Earth today, it could burn out energy transformers, crash financial markets, and disrupt aviation communications.

Water sanitation plants could lose power, leading to shortages of clean drinking water, while food supplies would quickly spoil without refrigeration.

Miyake events: Lessons from the past

Scientists uncovered evidence of a historic Miyake event through tree ring analysis. In 2012, researcher Fusa Miyake discovered a surge in carbon-14 levels in ancient Japanese cedar trees, attributed to a massive burst of solar particles hitting Earth around 1,250 years ago.

Mathew Owens, Professor of Space Physics at the University of Reading, warned that a similar event today would result in widespread power outages, as energy transformers take months to repair or replace.

Scientists Explain Powerful Superstorm that Can Hit Earth and Destroy the Internet

Source: Getty Images

Aviation and satellite disruptions

Experts have highlighted aviation safety concerns, with increased radiation exposure likely for passengers and crew flying at high altitudes near the poles.

A severe solar storm could also disable satellite communications, affecting navigation systems, internet services, and global financial networks.

The Carrington event of 1859—the strongest geomagnetic storm on record—caused telegraph systems to malfunction, with reports of electric shocks and sparks setting papers ablaze.

Limited warning time and growing concerns

Scientists estimate that only 18 hours of warning would be available before such an event occurs, leaving little time for preparation.

A study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A in 2022 described the potential consequences as devastating to both the biosphere and technological society.

Researchers continue to assess the likelihood of future Miyake events and explore ways to mitigate their impact.

While the probability of another Miyake event remains uncertain, experts stress the importance of preparedness to protect critical infrastructure and prevent widespread disruption.

Scientists predict date Earth will no longer exist

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new study has claimed that Earth would experience a mass extinction in 250 million years, eradicating all mammals - even if fossil fuel emissions were to cease immediately.

Researchers at the University of Bristol used computer simulations to predict that lifeforms would struggle to survive with extreme temperatures ranging from 40 to 70 degrees Celsius.

According to DailyMail UK, carbon dioxide levels are expected to double, making it impossible for species, including humans, to regulate body heat through sweat. The study on Earth's extinction, led by the university's Dr Alexander Farnsworth, warned of a grim future where the planet would become largely uninhabitable.

Source: Legit.ng