FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani said helicopters have trust issues following the tragic death of the Siemens CEO and his family in New York, United States.

Legit.ng recalls that a sightseeing helicopter carrying six people, including Agustín Escobar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, and his family, crashed into a river.

The helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Escobar and his family were in New York to celebrate Camprubí’s 40th birthday.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Senator Sani said the crash happened months after Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and first son were killed in a helicopter crash in the US in February 2024.

In a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani, he wrote:

“After Wigwe and his family and now the Siemen CEO and his family, Helicopters have trust issues.”

Nigerians react as helicopter crash kills Siemens CEO

Legit.ng compiled some posts as Nigerians reacted to the death of the Siemens CEO and his family in a helicopter crash in the US.

@osasuo

Helicopters don’t crash every day. Cars crash every day.

@MueljiDamos

Truly rich men are becoming more scared of entering helicopters, especially with more news like this flying around. Please, most esteemed senator, pls, sir, I need your assistance to help me buy foodstuffs. There is hunger in the land 🙏🏻.

@engr_moob

They believe that the US is the best country in the world to enjoy life with the hope that they have the best of everything.

@KmustP

It's not helicopters that have trust issues; rather, it's flying helicopters in the US that have trust issues.

There are more helicopter crashes in the US alone than the rest of the world combined.

The crashes are beginning to look like high-level assassinations.

@Big_Sinudo

Helicopter is better than you; at least it doesn't fret at hunger and death. You went to your vomit, unlike the helicopter.

@Olumidephillips

Siemens CEO, Spain. It’s another painful loss caused by helicopter mishaps in the US. The rich must avoid helicopter flights like a plague.

@brightoibe

The elites should invest in high-speed rail. It is cheaper and safer for both the Rich and Poor, It can also have an executive section where they can enjoy some privacy and luxury.

@NobleGrandking_

Of course, they're not to be trusted. Your life can be bought easier as a helicopter 🚁 owner.

@PrincipledDebtr

Well, there is nothing wrong with the crash, it's just that god have finalised their breath in a helicopter.

