Papal biographer Austen Ivereigh stated that Pope Francis would only consider resignation if he had a long-term debilitating condition

The Vatican reported that the Pope's medical picture "remains complex," although he has not suffered further crises since his hospitalisation began

Vatican City – When Benedict XVI became the first pope to resign in 600 years, it sent shockwaves through the Catholic Church.

Now, after spending two weeks in hospital battling pneumonia, speculation is rife in the Vatican about whether his successor, Pope Francis, might do the same.

The pope was put on a breathing machine on February 28 after suffering a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty, complicated by vomiting.

The Vatican reported on March 1 that he had not suffered further crises but that his medical picture "remains complex."

Circumstances for resignation

Austen Ivereigh, a papal biographer, told CNN that Pope Francis would only consider resignation if he had a long-term degenerative or debilitating condition preventing him from fully carrying out the papal ministry.

Resigning the papacy is not like stepping down from a corporate position; it is considered a job for life. For Catholics, the pope is St. Peter’s successor, carrying out a ministry given by Christ himself.

However, advances in modern medicine and life expectancy have presented a new scenario.

Historical parallels and current speculation

This week brought back memories of February 11, 2013, when Benedict XVI announced his resignation during a routine meeting of cardinals.

Parallels were drawn with Benedict’s resignation when the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had called a consistory to consider sainthood candidates.

Marco Politi, a respected Vatican commentator, noted that consistories in difficult periods of the church have become highly political. He believes the pontiff is focused on surviving the crisis and completing the Jubilee year.

Freedom to decide

Francis has previously stated that the papacy is "ad vitam" (for life) and that resignation is not on his agenda.

However, he has never ruled out resigning and acknowledged that Benedict’s decision had "opened the door" to future popes retiring. According to church law, a papal resignation must be "made freely and properly manifested" and is not to be "accepted by anyone."

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, emphasised that a papal resignation is not currently on the cards and that Francis is determined to recover.

“I may not survive this time” - Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis has confided in close aides that he may not survive a recent case of pneumonia that led to his hospitalisation last week. According to a new report, doctors warned the 88-year-old pontiff that he was at risk of dying if he remained at the Vatican.

Consequently, he was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 21 with significant chest pain, having resisted calls to leave the Vatican for days.

