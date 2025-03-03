Canada Lists Kinds of People Eligible for Its Permanent Entry Visa, Gives Reason

Canada has unveiled new categories for the 2025 Express Entry draws, aiming to address labor shortages in key sectors and enhance its economy

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced new categories for the 2025 Express Entry draws to address labour skill shortages in Canada's economy.

This new announcement focuses on the federal economic class, inviting candidates with work experience to apply for permanent residence.

Express Entry is Canada's flagship application management system for those wanting to migrate permanently through the federal skilled worker program, the federal skilled trades program, and the Canadian Experience Class.

According to IRCC, immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping address labour shortages in critical sectors.

In 2023, IRCC introduced category-based selection to target specific occupations and skills in high demand. The 2025 system aims to address labour shortages, demographic goals, and Canada's bilingual identity.

Key sectors involved

Canada targets key sectors to strengthen its workforce and includes occupations needed in the country, allowing people to apply for work and permanent residence.

The new priorities involve inviting candidates with strong French language skills to boost Francophone immigration.

Candidates with work experience in the following fields will also be invited:

- Health care: family physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists, and chiropractors

- Social services

- Trades: carpenters, plumbers, and contractors

- Construction: contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services

- Education: teachers, childcare educators, and instructors of persons with disabilities

In June 2022, the government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes to support the economy.

These priorities focus on bringing skilled workers to contribute to Canada's future and transitioning more temporary residents to permanent residence.

New permanent residency pathways launched

In early 2025, Canada launched four new permanent residency (PR) pathways despite reducing its annual immigration targets.

These new programs address labour shortages, encourage language diversity, and meet the caregiving and economic needs of Canadian communities.

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Honourable Marc Miller, stated, "Our approach ensures that immigration remains a key driver of Canada's growth, helping businesses grow and supporting communities across the country."

This move aims to build a dynamic workforce with professionals from fields in high demand, ensuring a robust and sustainable future for Canada's economy.

