First Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the release of job vacancies for various roles across several states in Nigeria.

According to information on the First Bank website, the available positions are for relationship managers in commercial operations.

The states where these vacancies are open include Gombe, Suleja, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jos.

The deadline for applying is Friday, March 14, 2025.

Job description

First Bank said successful candidates will be responsible for managing client portfolios, acquiring new customers, and ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The core responsibilities include:

Booking quality assets and ensuring effective portfolio monitoring.

Assisting the business manager in executing the team’s functions and activities.

Driving deposit mobilisation and trade transactions.

Providing professional financial solutions to clients.

Structuring credit facilities in line with business potential.

Enhancing customer relationship management and deepening existing accounts.

Marketing the bank’s products to meet customer demands.

Contributing to the development of new banking products tailored to client needs.

Qualifications and Requirements

A minimum of a first degree or its equivalent in any discipline, preferably business-related.

Higher degrees and relevant professional certifications are considered an added advantage.

Experience

At least three years of relevant banking experience in marketing and credit roles.

Knowledge & Skills

Candidates should demonstrate a strong understanding of the business environment, credit and risk management principles, and banking policies and procedures. Required competencies include:

Negotiation and relationship management skills.

Strategic business planning and financial analysis.

Proficiency in credit assessment and marketing.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

IT literacy and customer relationship management abilities.

Application process

Qualified Nigerians interested in the roles are encouraged to submit their applications before the set deadline to be considered for the recruitment process.

To apply you can use this link.

