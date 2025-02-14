The final words of Edwarda O'Bara, a teenage girl from Miami, who slipped into a coma after contracting the flu at Christmas and remained unconscious for 42 years has been released

Her family devoted their lives to her care for over four decades, hoping for a miracle that tragically never came

Experts believe Edwarda's comatose state was the longest ever recorded, showcasing the enduring hope and commitment of her family

Miami, Florida, USA – The last words of teenage girl named Edwarda O'Bara, who fell into a coma after contracting the flu at Christmas, remained unconscious for 42 agonising years have been shared by her family.

According to the Mirror UK, her family hoped and prayed for her recovery but it never came to pass.

Edwarda was 16 years old when she slipped into the coma, spent her last conscious moments with her family, cherishing the holiday season. Tragically, she never woke up.

But before she slipped into coma, she asked her mum to "promise you won't leave me". "Of course not, I would never leave you darling," responded her tearful mum Kaye.

Edwarda's lungs collapsed, her kidneys failed and heart faltered, causing a lack of oxygen to her brain and she never came out of her coma.

Life before the coma

Edwarda lived a normal and loving life, enjoying activities like riding ponies and spending time with her younger sister Colleen before the tragic.

In late 1969, Edwarda was diagnosed with diabetes and prescribed an oral insulin medication, which was later banned due to its dangerous side effects.

When she fell ill with the flu, the medication caused sugar to accumulate in her system, leading to severe complications.

Family's unwavering devotion

Despite her deteriorating condition, Edwarda's family remained by her side. Her father, Joe, and her mother, Kaye, devoted themselves to her care. Joe worked multiple jobs to cover medical expenses before passing away in 1977.

Kaye, who kept her promise to never leave Edwarda, sacrificed sleep to turn her daughter every two hours and feed her through a tube. Kaye passed away in 2008, deeply in debt due to medical bills.

Edwarda's sister, Colleen, later became her full-time carer, continuing the family's unwavering devotion. Experts believe Edwarda's comatose state was the longest ever recorded, highlighting the enduring hope and commitment of her family.

