Spain experienced the worst natural disaster in a century struck its Mediterranean coast, claiming at least 95 lives with more potentially missing

Hard-hit towns in Valencia, particularly Utiel, were transformed into landscapes resembling a hurricane’s aftermath

As search efforts continue, Spain has declared a three-day mourning period, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the region to survey the destruction

Spain woke up Thursday to scenes of unimaginable devastation after the worst natural disaster of the century struck its Mediterranean coast.

Massive flash floods claimed at least 95 lives, with search efforts still underway as officials fear the death toll may rise.

Spain’s worst flash flood in a century leaves 95 dead. Photo credit: David Ramos via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In hard-hit Valencia, where 92 people lost their lives between late, towns were left in ruins, eerily resembling the aftermath of a hurricane or tsunami.

Spain's flash floods kill 95

The disaster’s destruction was acutely visible in towns like Utiel, where streets lay covered in a thick layer of mud, tangled with wrecked vehicles, downed power lines, and household debris.

Narrow streets became perilous death traps as torrents of water surged through, ripping apart the ground floors of homes, overturning cars, and sweeping away anything—and anyone—in its path.

“The neighborhood is destroyed; all the cars are on top of each other, it’s literally smashed up,” said Christian Viena, a bar owner in Barrio de la Torre, a village near Valencia.

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway as Spain Declares Mourning Period

By late Wednesday, regional authorities announced that no further rescue operations were needed for those stranded on rooftops or in cars, thanks to helicopter missions that saved around 70 individuals.

However, ground crews, alongside local residents, continued searching through damaged vehicles and homes to ensure no one was left behind in the wake of the floods.

The disaster has prompted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to visit the region personally as the nation observes a three-day official mourning period.

Thousands remain without access to water and electricity, and many are stranded after floodwaters wrecked cars and cut off major roads.

NEMA releases report on death toll in Northeast Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced, Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng