A Toyota Hiace bus suddenly burst into flames on the Old Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, as it headed towards Asaba, Delta State, leaving fourteen passengers scrambling to escape

The fiery incident caused widespread panic and a severe traffic gridlock as bystanders and emergency responders fought to control the blaze

Despite the frightening ordeal, no lives were lost, though the driver sustained minor injuries, and authorities are urging motorists to equip their vehicles with fire extinguishers

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, fourteen passengers narrowly escaped a fiery accident when the Toyota Hiace bus they were traveling in burst into flames along the Old Niger Bridge in Onitsha.

According to sources, the vehicle was en route to Asaba, Delta State, when it suddenly caught fire mid-bridge, resulting in panic and an extensive gridlock as emergency responders and onlookers struggled to control the blaze.

14 passengers narrowly escape death, Photo credit: DarthArt via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitness Obiora Uzor, a trader at the scene, described the moments of terror as the passengers scrambled to evacuate the bus.

“The bus suddenly went up in flames while in motion and caused panic on the bridge as the passengers struggled to escape having been caught up by the fire. No one knew the cause of the fire.

“It caused a heavy gridlock to and fro the bridge as motorists and other passersby were battling to extinguish the fire before the arrival of firefighters who later controlled the inferno,” the witness added.

The Anambra State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement released Thursday.

“The Anambra State Fire Service on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, received a distress alert at 0930 hours reporting of a vehicle (bus) engulfed by fire along the Bridge-head, Onitsha.

“A crew of firemen and firefighting equipment were immediately deployed to the rescue. They extinguished the fire and ensured that it did not affect other vehicles that were plying the bridge.

“The cause of the incident is unknown. No life was lost. The public was advised to alert the fire service in time whenever there is a fire incident and to install fire extinguishers in their vehicles. Remember, fire kills but, we can prevent it.”

19 passengers die in tragic accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after a tragic accident in Plateau state, 19 persons have been confirmed dead on Tuesday, October 22.

The incident happened at Hawan Kibo area of Riyom local government area which is 60 kilometres away to the state's capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng