More than 6 states in Nigeria are currently under flood attack, which has killed and displaced hundreds of persons across the country

Earlier this year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted heavy rainfall and flooding in some states

States like Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Benue have been strongly affected in the last couple of days, with a number of IDS in the states

Nigeria is going through another phase of hardship resulting from environmental hazards caused by flooding.

Legit.ng reports that many states across the 36 states of the country are currently submerged by flood.

As of the time of filing this report, no serious counter-reaction has commenced on the side of the government to ameliorate the suffering of the victims

Already, flooding has been reported in Benue, Kogi, Delta, Anambra, Lagos, Adamawa and a host of other states.

Kogi flood

Travellers coming through the Lokoja axis are currently stranded on the Lokoja Niger bridge as water has submerged the entire area, including the highway. Many travellers heading to Abuja and those leaving for other states are being held at the confluence city of Lokoja. Impatient travellers are forced to ferry through the flood to the other side in order to continue with their trip.

Recall that about two travellers lost their lives on Monday in Kogi as a local boat capsized while conveying travellers to the other side of the flooded road. The travelers were being ferried from Ganaja to Ajeokuta end of the state when their boat capsized.

The report claims that flooding has affected nine (9) local government areas in Kogi State. Most of the areas are within the Rivers Niger and Benue. They are Lokoja, Kogi-Koto, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji and Omala.

Ibaji is currently the worst hit, as the entire area is underwater.

Kogi State is strategic to the economy of the country. Farm and animal products from the north and the south are often conveyed through the axis.

A Facebook user, Enede Jonah, lamenting the situation in Kogi, said Ibaji, his community, has been taken over by flood. He appealed to the government to take action

He wrote:

This is what my community and my local government, Ibaji, in Kogi state, are all passing through right now. Flooding everywhere. No food, no road, nowhere to sleep.

Seriously, Ibaji LGA as a whole has been taken over by flood.

Images and videos from Ibaji suggest a community in need of serious intervention.

Delta State submerges

Delta is another state currently submerged in the water as flooding continues to cause havoc in different locations in the state.

In Asaba, the state capital, the Ugbolu-Asaba Road around Mile 5 was taken over by flood on Monday, October 3, 2022.

On Wednesday, October 5, the road became completely impassible and was completely blocked by deep water, and can only be crossed with the use of canoes or boats.

Images obtained by Legit.ng also revealed areas completely swallowed by the flood.

Houses, shops and important facilities were taken over by the flood.

Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba is almost being submerged as the flood is now closing in on the hospital.

The Anambra State Government has ordered the immediate shutting down of primary and secondary schools in areas ravaged by flood.

This is followed by the devastating effects of floods in some parts of the state, which had also submerged communities and displaced many residents in various communities.

Anambra flooding

The situation in Anambra is similar to that of Delta, Kogi and others, as communities close to the Rivers have flooded.

Recall that the Anambra State Government had recently ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools in areas troubled by the flood.

Reports of flood from Anambra revealed that many residents in various communities have been displaced even as houses, hospitals, schools and churches have been submerged.

12 of the 21 local government areas of the state that had been captured as flood-prone areas by the authorities were affected by the shutting down of schools.

Lamenting, a Facebook user, Lazarus Uzonwanne said:

"My village, Umuezeoma at Ogwu-Ikpele town Ogbaru Local government area of Anambra State, is flooded with the river niger, even when we have crude oil and there is a company in the town, yet nothing is being done."

Flooding in Benue

A section of Nigeria's food basket of the nation, Benue State, has been taken over by flood. In Makurdi, the state capital, the flood has submerged houses in the Wurukun axis of the state. But the state emergency management agency said about 10 local governments had been affected by the flood, even as Rice Millers around Wurukun have abandoned their job due to the devastating effect of the flood.

The Air Force base area, Wadata and part of North Bank are all submerged in the flood. Also affected is the Agatu Oweto road.

Residents have continued to lament their situation even as the government is yet to mobilize for an intervention.

Nigeria Hydrological Services sends flooding warning

Recall that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency & Hydrological Adviser to the Permanent Representative of Nigeria with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had sent an earlier warning about the flood.

In a statement issued and signed by Engr. Clement Nze, Director General/CEO, informed State Governors, the general public, and all stakeholders at the country’s waterways too, between the period of the statement and October ending, take adequate measures especially states within the main course of Rivers Niger and Benue System, namely: kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa.

It said:

“The Agency, therefore, wishes to inform the State Governors, General Public and Stakeholders alike that the situation at the country."

Inland reservoirs (Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro) and the Lagdo Dam, present a likelihood of River flooding between now and October ending; hence, the need to put in place adequate measures and enhanced preparedness to mitigate any eventual flooding, particularly, in all the states and communities that are on the main course of Rivers Niger and Benue System, namely: kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross river, Rivers and Bayelsa.

“In the light of the above, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) wishes to urge the states and the general public to take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years.”

Meanwhile, flooding caused by heavy rains in Niger has claimed nearly 200 lives and affected more than a quarter of a million people, the Civil Protection Service said on Thursday.

It said the casualty figure is one of the highest recorded so far.

The report further claimed that about 192 lives have been lost to the floods even as the water submerging the entire area had affected more than 263,000 people and destroyed more than 30,000 homes.

