NEC reports that over 1.3 million Nigerians have been affected by floods across 34 states, resulting in 321 deaths

Soludo revealed that the council is urging state-level emergency agencies to enhance their collaboration with NEMA

The council also emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of Nigeria's waterways and dams to prevent future flood risks

The National Economic Council (NEC) has reported that more than 1.3 million Nigerians have been affected by floods across 34 states.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State disclosed the figures during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday after Vice-President Kashim Shettima presided over the NEC meeting at the State House.

321 dead, 740,000 displaced in Nigeria. Photo credit: Analogu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Soludo revealed that 321 people have died due to the flooding, while 740,000 others have been displaced.

Additionally, 281,000 houses have been destroyed and 258,000 cultivated farmlands have been affected.

The governor urged state-level emergency agencies to enhance their collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to address the disaster effectively.

“You know the country is facing a national emergency with regard to flooding, and the reports so far identify a major national disaster,” Soludo stated.

He highlighted that 34 states and 217 local government areas have been affected, with 1,374,557 persons impacted and 740,743 displaced nationwide.

Furthermore, 321 persons have died, 2,854 have been injured, and 281,000 houses and 258,000 cultivated farmlands have been destroyed or affected by the floods.

The council deliberated on actions at the subnational level and emphasized the need for state emergency management agencies to enhance their efforts and collaborate closely with NEMA.

Soludo also mentioned that the NEC urged the federal ministry of water resources and sanitation to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Nigeria’s waterways and dams to identify structural vulnerabilities.

The council stressed the importance of implementing an annual desilting programme for waterways to mitigate future flood risks.

Soludo noted that states that have not yet submitted their flood impact reports should do so, as these reports are crucial for creating targeted relief programs.

“The council also recommended that the green climate fund incorporate a resilience infrastructure fund component to support communities in flood-prone areas,” Soludo added.

Flooding in Nigeria

Flooding in Nigeria has become a recurrent issue, affecting millions across various states.

In recent times, floods have caused significant loss of life, displacement of people, and destruction of property, including homes and farmlands.

According to experts, these events are often exacerbated by poor infrastructure, inadequate drainage systems, and the impacts of climate change, highlighting the need for effective management and preventive measures.

NEMA releases fresh report on death toll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced, Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng