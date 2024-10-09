After 48 years, Tizi Hodson finally received a reply to her job application for a motorcycle stunt rider, revealing it had been stuck behind a post office drawer since 1976

Despite the lost letter, Ms. Hodson pursued an adventurous career, traveling the world as a snake handler, horse whisperer, and aerobatic pilot

The return of the letter has brought closure and a poignant reminder of her youthful dreams and the incredible journey she embarked on

In a twist of fate that defies the passage of time, Tizi Hodson, a 70-year-old resident of Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire, has finally received a response to a job application she sent nearly half a century ago.

The letter, dated January 1976, was discovered behind a post office drawer, bringing closure to a mystery that had lingered for decades.

Ms. Hodson, who had applied for a position as a motorcycle stunt rider, was astonished when she opened the post to find her original letter.

"I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why," she remarked, describing the return of the letter as "amazing."

The letter bore a handwritten note: “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late.”

How Tizi Hodson’s lost job application revealed a lifetime of adventure

Despite the delay, the setback did not deter Ms. Hodson from pursuing a thrilling career that took her around the globe.

Reflecting on the unexpected delivery, Ms. Hodson expressed her amazement at how the letter found its way back to her after so many years and numerous relocations.

"How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery," she said. "It means so much to me to get it back all this time later."

Recalling the moment she sent the letter, Ms. Hodson vividly remembered typing it in her London flat and eagerly awaiting a response. "Every day I looked for my post but there was nothing there and I was so disappointed because I really, really, wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle," she said.

Undeterred by the silence, Ms. Hodson embarked on an adventurous career. She moved to Africa, worked as a snake handler and horse whisperer, learned to fly, and became an aerobatic pilot and flying instructor.

Reflecting on her journey, she noted, “I was very careful not to let people who were advertising for a stunt rider know that I was female, or I thought I would have had no chance of even getting an interview. I even stupidly told them I didn’t mind how many bones I might break as I was used to it.”

The return of the letter after all these years has been a poignant reminder of her youthful aspirations.

“If I could speak to my younger self, I would tell her to go and do everything I’ve done. I’ve had such a wonderful time in life, even if I have broken a few bones,” Ms. Hodson concluded.

In a world where the past often remains buried, this remarkable story of a lost letter offers a rare glimpse into the enduring power of dreams and the unexpected ways they can resurface.

