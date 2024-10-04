A woman in Monmouthshire returned home to find her house had been broken into by a burglar who hung out her washing, put away her shopping, and cooked a meal

Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, was sentenced to 22 months in prison for the unusual burglary, which left the victim too scared to stay in her own home

The intruder left a note saying, "Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch," adding to the surreal nature of the incident

In a bizarre twist of events, a woman in Monmouthshire returned home from work on July 16 to find her house had been broken into by a burglar with an unusual modus operandi.

Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday for the peculiar burglary.

Thief breaks into house, cooks meal. Photo credit: Mascot via Getty Images. For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was left too frightened to stay in her own home after discovering that the intruder had not only moved items in her garden and emptied her recycling bin but had also left a note saying, "Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch."

Prosecutor Alice Sykes detailed the extent of Wojnilowicz's activities. The burglar had refilled bird feeders, rearranged plant pots, and even removed a pair of shoes from their packaging, placing the packaging in the recycling bin.

Unsual burglary led to arrest

Inside the house, he had cooked a meal using items from the woman's cupboard, put away her shopping, and rearranged the fridge.

Kitchen utensils had been discarded and replaced with new ones from the shopping bag, and toothbrush heads had been swapped out. An empty bottle of wine was found in the wine rack, and the floor had been cleaned, with a mop and bucket left out.

The victim also noticed a bottle of red wine next to a glass and bottle opener, and a bowl of sweets on the living room table. A neighbor reported seeing someone hanging out washing, adding to the surreal nature of the incident.

In her victim personal statement, the woman expressed the profound impact the burglary had on her mental state: "Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before. I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted. I was too scared to stay in my own home and stayed with a friend."

The court's decision to jail Wojnilowicz for 22 months brings some closure to the unsettling episode, but the emotional scars for the victim may take much longer to heal.

Thief breaks into car at 3am and gets caught by 6am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gabby A BornRich, a Facebook user, has shared a hilarious story of how a burglar managed to enter his house, break into his car but could not escape before daytime.

Narrating the story in the popular Facebook group, TroTro diaries, Gabby said the suspect came for the operation at about three o'clock in the morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng