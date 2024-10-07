The handwritten letter a young boy wrote to his female teacher, who is an National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has stirred reactions

The female corper shared the note online and admitted that she and the student had a sweet bond

In the letter, the boy tagged her his favourite teacher and prayed for her, while also dropping his phone number

A female NYSC member, @cutedhera, has posted a touching letter her student, Ezekiel, wrote to her.

@cutedhera posted the letter on TikTok and revealed she had a sweet bond with Ezekiel.

The student said she is his favourite teacher. Photo Credit: @cutedhera

Source: TikTok

@cutedhera recently completed her assignment at her place of primary assignment (PPA), but it is unclear when the letter was written to her.

Ezekiel's letter to his teacher

Ezekiel's letter was addressed to his favourite teacher, @cutedhera. In the letter, Ezekiel said he misses her and that she is the only teacher he loves in the school. He also prayed for her.

Ezekiel concluded his letter with a formal salutation and included his phone number. The letter read:

"A letter to my favourite teacher.

"Madam, I miss you, you are the only teacher I love in this school, no other teacher like you. I say may the Lord God bless you, give you long life..."

See the note below:

People react to the handwritten note

Tessy’s hair empire said:

"This is so emotional."

Cece said:

"Exactly what the most stubborn boy wrote to my pti teach back then in school."

Holysinner2222 said:

"My pikin too like woman 😂. He no go disappoint."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a class teacher got emotional after opening the note her pupil gave her.

Teacher exposes letter student wrote to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a secondary school teacher had exposed the letter a student wrote to her.

In the letter, the young boy professed his undying love for her and begged her to reciprocate his love. He pleaded that she overlooks his age and focus more on making him useful since his love for her already made him 'useless'. A part of his letter read:

"This might sound strange to you but I mean every word. From the first time I saw you in school, it was as if my brain cell stopped working.

"Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out from my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously. Although I am still in secondary school, I have plans of becoming a rich man..."

Source: Legit.ng