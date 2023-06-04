Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the AfDB President, has been appointed by the United Nations as one of the leaders of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Lead Group, along with 21 others

The United Nations has appointed Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and 21 other leaders to spearhead the fight against malnutrition in all its forms as members of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Lead Group.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the UN on Thursday, June 1.

Akinwumi A. Adesina, AfDB president, and 21 other leaders appointed by the UN to spearhead the fight against malnutrition. Photo credit: @akin_adesina

Source: Twitter

Two other Nigerians were appointed alongside the AfDB boss – Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank, Mansur Muhtar, and Executive Chair, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition, Ndidi Nwuneli.

UN appointment: I'm greatly honoured, says Adesina

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 4, Adesina said he is greatly honoured by the UN's appointment in the quest to end malnutrition globally.

He tweeted:

“I am greatly honored by United Nations Secretary-General @antonioguterres appointing me among Global Leaders to tackle global malnutrition. Thank you, SG. I look forward to helping to deliver on this agenda."

What the appointment is all about

Launched in 2010 by former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the SUN Movement continues its mission to enhance global nutrition, led by a group of 22 appointed global leaders.

These esteemed individuals are dedicated to combatting malnutrition in all its manifestations as members of the SUN Movement Lead Group.

With the recent appointment, these influential figures are committed to advocating for nutrition and guiding the SUN Movement towards its goal of eliminating all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

Unfortunately, nearly half of the global population, approximately three billion people, cannot afford a nutritious diet, and a significant number of children lack the varied diets necessary for their optimal growth and development.

